Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)("ALC") announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo LR aircraft on long-term lease to Aer Lingus (Dublin, Ireland). This Airbus aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1A33 engines, is the first of eight A321-200neo LRs scheduled to deliver to the airline through 2020 from ALC's order book with Airbus.

"ALC is pleased to announce this first of eight A321-200neo LR aircraft delivery today to our long-time customer, Aer Lingus, and introduce the A321neo to the airline," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "The new ALC A321neo LR will enable Aer Lingus to substantially increase the number of flights, frequencies and new destinations between Ireland and the USA and Canada. We are honored to be a part of Aer Lingus' ongoing fleet transition to the A321neo LR to enhance the airline's expanding route network with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft."

"This significant delivery to our good friends at Aer Lingus strengthens our close relationship and we are confident that the A321-200neo LR will advance the airline's fleet operations and overall growth goals," added Grant Levy, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus, part of International Airlines Group, operates as a leading Irish airline primarily providing passenger and cargo transportation services from Ireland to the United Kingdom and Europe and also to the United States and Canada.

