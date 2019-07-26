sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,862 Euro		-0,111
-2,23 %
WKN: A1H6AJ ISIN: ES0177542018 Ticker-Symbol: INR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,863
4,916
22:00
4,868
4,911
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR LEASE CORPORATION
AIR LEASE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LEASE CORPORATION37,52+0,05 %
AIRBUS SE131,10+0,40 %
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA4,862-2,23 %
FN Beta