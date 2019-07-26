Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) reported net income of $2.75 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 155% increase over the $1.08 million earned for the previous quarter, and a 37% increase over the $2.02 million earned the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter is largely due to $1.34 million (after-tax) of acquisition, transition, and integration expenses related to the First National Bank of McHenry (FNB) acquisition being recorded in the first quarter. Excluding these expenses, net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $334,000, or 14%, as compared to the linked quarter ending March 31, 2019.

Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.83, an increase of $0.50 as compared to $0.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of $0.22 as compared to $0.61 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter is largely due to the above-mentioned acquisition, transition, and integration expenses. Excluding the acquisition related expenses, the 2019 second-quarter EPS increased by $0.10, or 14%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The second quarter 2019 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.54% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.15%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported net income of $3.83 million, a 10% increase over the $3.47 million reported for the first half of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019 increased by 10% to $1.16 compared to $1.05 for the first half of 2018. The six-month results produced a return on average assets of 0.84% and a return on average equity of 8.91%. Excluding the acquisition-related expenses mentioned above, earnings for the first half of 2019 would have been $5.17 million, a $1.71 million, or 49.2% increase over the first half of 2018 and would have equated to $1.57 EPS, a $0.52 per share, or 49.5% increase over the first half of the prior year.

"We are very pleased with the earnings momentum reflected in our first-half results and our prospects for continued growth," said Todd James, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter, we generated over $30 million of loan growth, converted the FNB accounts to our operating systems and merged FNB with and into the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Blackhawk Bank. These accomplishments combined with our passion and ability to provide personalized and responsive services to our customers should keep the momentum going," he added.

Total assets increased by $152.2 million, or 18.6%, to $969.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $817.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Total gross loans increased by $70.4 million, or 12.7%, during the first six months of 2019 to $624.7 million compared to $554.3 million at December 31, 2018. This included $30.0 million in net organic growth as First National Bank of McHenry provided $39.8 million of the first half increase in loans. Total deposits increased by $151.7 million, or 22.1%, to $837.3 million as compared to $685.6 million at the end of 2018 and included $151.3 million in McHenry deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $8.48 million, increasing $683,000, or 8.8%,

compared to $7.79 million for the previous quarter and up $1.69 million, or 25.0%, from the second quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.88% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 3.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 3.91% for the second quarter of last year.

The increases in net interest income for each comparative period was driven by strong organic and acquisitive growth in average earning assets and deposits. Average total loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, equaled $601.2 million, a $37.3 million, or 6.6% increase over the previous quarter, and an $83.8 million, or 16.2% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The $83.8 million increase in second-quarter 2019 average loans over the second quarter of 2018 includes the effect of acquiring $41.5 million in net loans from FNB. Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, equaled $862.6 million, a $63.7 million, or 8.3% increase over the previous quarter, and a $162.8 million, or 24.5% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The growth in average total deposits reflects the impact of the $150.1 million in total deposits added with the FNB acquisition.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by $3.2 million, or 24.6%, to $16.3 million as compared to $13.1 million for the first half of 2018. The net interest margin for the first half of 2019 increased by three basis points to 3.90% compared to 3.87% for the first half of 2018. Average total loans for the first half of 2019 were $582.7 million, an increase of $81.2 million, or 16.2%, as compared to $501.4 million for the first half of 2018 with the FNB acquisition contributing $27.5 million of the 2019 increase. Average total deposits for the first-half of 2019 were $796.1 million, an increase of $143.2 million, or 21.9%, as compared to $652.9 for the first half of 2018 with FNB contributing $101.4 million in average deposits.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $180,000, as compared to $270,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $370,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The provision for the first-half 2019 decreased to $450,000 compared to $880,000 for the first-half of 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019, equaled $40,000.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $7.80 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $7.70 million as of March 31, 2019, and $8.56 million at June 30, 2018. The FNB acquisition added $597,000 to nonperforming loans. At June 30, 2019, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.79%, as compared to 0.80% at March 31, 2019, and 1.10% at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.24% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2019, and 1.30% as of June 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 106.1% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 102.5% at March 31, 2019, and 79.2% at June 30, 2018. In addition to the balance of the allowance for loan losses, the balance sheet includes an additional $595,000 credit-related valuation discount attributable to the non-credit impaired loans acquired in the FNB transaction.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $3.63 million, a $647,000 increase compared to $2.98 million the prior quarter, and a $589,000 increase over the $3.04 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter was primarily due to a $458,000 increase in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, and also included increases in deposit service charges, debit interchange and net gains on the sale of other real estate. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 reflects growth in substantially all recurring fee income categories, but also includes a $181,000 increase in combined net gains from the sale of securities and other real estate.

Non-interest income for the first half of 2019 increased $1.07 million to $6.6 million as compared to $5.5 million for the first half of 2018 reflecting increases across all categories, including $183,000 in deposit service fees, $183,000 in net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, $246,000 in interchange income, and a combined $240,000 in net gains on sale of securities.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $8.38 million, decreasing by $876,000 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and increasing by $1.4 million, or 20.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the most recent quarter was the result of $1.83 million of merger-related expenses being recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding those acquisition-related expenses, total operating expenses for the second quarter increased by $951,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the first full quarter of operations of the FNB locations.

Operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, totaled $17.6 million, a $4.1 million, or 30.4% increase over the first half of 2018. That increase includes the $1.83 million in acquisition-related expenses mentioned above. Excluding those expenses, operating expenses increased $2.3 million, or 16.8%. The increase is partially driven by four months of operations of the First McHenry locations being included in the first half of 2019.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to such organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisition opportunities. Growth, combined with the Company's strong credit quality, is expected to lead to continued earnings improvement. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by such occurrences as uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income to interest-earning assets, the net interest margin ratio, and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses and the impact such net expenses have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 17,364 $ 16,677 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 16,442 2,760 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,806 19,437 Equity securities at fair value 2,332 2,250 Securities available-for-sale 253,930 198,670 Loans held for sale 5,383 5,164 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 700 1,643 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,749 and $7,339 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 611,542 541,760 Premises and equipment, net 21,066 14,874 Goodwill 10,183 5,037 Core Deposit Intangible 2,466 - Mortgage servicing rights 3,153 2,969 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 10,969 10,812 Other assets 13,941 14,671 Total assets $ 969,471 $ 817,287 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 154,813 $ 121,024 Interest-bearing 682,506 564,615 Total deposits 837,319 685,639 Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 14,000 - Other borrowings 13,992 36,500 Other liabilities 6,614 5,701 Total liabilities 877,080 732,995 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,396,366 and 3,369,192 shares issued as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 33,785 33,478 Retained earnings 55,183 52,011 Treasury stock, 104,570 and 97,570 shares at cost as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,391 ) (1,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,780 (27 ) Total stockholders' equity 92,391 84,292 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 969,471 $ 817,287



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,585 $ 12,485 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 3,003 1,611 Tax-exempt 900 734 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 288 132 Total interest income 19,776 14,962 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 2,920 1,743 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 130 112 Interest on senior secured term note 253 - Interest on other borrowings 203 46 Total interest expense 3,506 1,901 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 16,270 13,061 Provision for loan losses 450 880 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,820 12,181 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,693 1,510 Net gain on sale of loans 1,621 1,430 Net loan servicing income 342 350 Debit card interchange fees 1,616 1,370 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 305 65 Net other gains (losses) 94 (23 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 157 154 Other 777 676 Total noninterest income 6,605 5,532 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 9,426 7,917 Occupancy and equipment 1,992 1,723 Data processing 2,398 812 Debit card processing and issuance 723 629 Advertising and marketing 249 296 Amortization of intangibles 159 - Professional fees 972 572 Office Supplies 175 189 Telephone 246 250 Other 1,285 1,130 Total noninterest expenses 17,625 13,518 Income before income taxes 4,800 4,195 Provision for income taxes 967 727 Net income $ 3,833 $ 3,468 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.16 $ 1.05 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.16 1.05 Dividends Per Common Share 0.20 0.18 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.90 % 3.87 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 77.47 % 72.01 % Return on Assets 0.84 % 0.94 % Return on Common Equity 8.91 % 8.92 %



(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,043 $ 7,542 $ 7,174 $ 6,884 $ 6,610 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,659 1,345 1,062 980 839 Tax-exempt 451 448 431 389 359 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 130 158 41 208 59 Total interest income 10,283 9,493 8,708 8,461 7,867 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,458 1,463 1,336 1,213 991 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 65 65 62 59 59 Interest on senior secured term note 186 67 - - - Interest on other borrowings 98 105 89 - 34 Total interest expense 1,807 1,700 1,487 1,272 1,084 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 8,476 7,793 7,221 7,189 6,783 Provision for loan losses 180 270 150 150 370 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,296 7,523 7,071 7,039 6,413 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 885 808 849 829 769 Net gain on sale of loans 1,040 581 886 1,070 960 Net loan servicing income 171 172 170 171 173 Debit card interchange fees 827 789 683 663 675 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 146 159 (19 ) - 59 Net other gains (losses) 94 - - - - Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 74 83 73 72 73 Other 390 388 227 336 329 Total noninterest income 3,627 2,980 2,869 3,141 3,038 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,841 4,585 4,279 4,081 4,050 Occupancy and equipment 1,000 992 824 826 891 Data processing 571 1,827 425 428 417 Debit card processing and issuance 389 334 334 339 336 Advertising and marketing 142 108 176 126 143 Amortization of intangibles 119 40 - - - Professional fees 393 579 443 350 316 Office Supplies 89 86 91 77 79 Telephone 130 116 129 125 126 Other 701 584 605 555 604 Total noninterest expenses 8,375 9,251 7,306 6,907 6,962 Income before income taxes 3,548 1,252 2,634 3,273 2,489 Provision for income taxes 794 173 538 695 473 Net income $ 2,754 $ 1,079 $ 2,096 $ 2,578 $ 2,016 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.83 $ 0.33 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.61 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.83 0.33 0.64 0.78 0.61 Dividends Per Common Share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.88 % 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.91 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 69.77 % 86.07 % 71.37 % 66.11 % 70.53 % Return on Assets 1.15 % 0.50 % 1.05 % 1.29 % 1.06 % Return on Common Equity 12.54 % 5.12 % 10.13 % 12.67 % 10.25 %



(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 17,364 $ 14,581 $ 16,677 $ 19,526 $ 16,942 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 16,442 35,862 2,760 5,878 43,001 Securities 256,262 270,665 200,920 197,507 181,466 Net loans/leases 616,925 583,350 546,924 502,463 495,005 Goodwill 10,183 10,183 5,037 5,037 5,037 Other assets 52,295 51,795 44,969 41,943 39,978 Total assets $ 969,471 $ 966,436 $ 817,287 $ 772,354 $ 781,429 Deposits $ 837,319 $ 854,505 $ 685,639 $ 680,136 $ 692,968 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured note 14,000 - - - - Other borrowings 13,992 14,000 36,500 - - Other liabilities 6,614 5,360 5,701 6,241 3,856 Stockholders' equity 92,391 87,416 84,292 80,822 79,450 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 969,471 $ 966,436 $ 817,287 $ 772,354 $ 781,429



ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Non-accrual loans $ 3,712 $ 3,815 $ 2,312 $ 3,362 $ 3,539 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 272 - 17 - 388 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 3,321 3,546 3,797 3,873 4,283 Total nonperforming loans $ 7,305 $ 7,361 $ 6,126 $ 7,235 $ 8,210 Other real estate owned 307 339 104 237 350 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,802 $ 7,700 $ 6,230 $ 7,472 $ 8,560 Total loans $ 624,674 $ 590,895 $ 554,263 $ 509,674 $ 501,504 Allowance for loan losses 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $ 616,925 $ 583,350 $ 546,924 $ 502,463 $ 495,005 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.76 % 0.97 % 1.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.17 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.64 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.41 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 106.1 % 102.5 % 119.8 % 99.7 % 79.2 %

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499 $ 6,149 Provision 180 270 150 150 370 Loans charged off 11 102 76 105 178 Loan recoveries 35 38 54 667 158 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (24 ) 64 22 (562 ) 20 Ending Balance $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 21,250 $ 130 2.48 % $ 27,139 $ 158 2.37 % $ 14,326 $ 59 1.64 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 212,708 1,659 3.13 % 170,477 1,345 3.20 % 127,448 839 2.64 % Tax-exempt investment securities 54,193 451 4.33 % 58,645 448 4.03 % 47,889 359 3.92 % Total Investment securities 266,901 2,110 3.37 % 229,122 1,793 3.41 % 175,337 1,198 2.99 % Loans 601,234 8,043 5.37 % 563,927 7,542 5.42 % 517,412 6,610 5.12 % Total Earning Assets $ 889,385 $ 10,283 4.70 % $ 820,188 $ 9,493 4.76 % $ 707,075 $ 7,867 4.52 % Allowance for loan losses (7,645 ) (7,446 ) (6,403 ) Cash and due from banks 15,165 16,567 17,228 Other assets 59,805 52,023 41,613 Total Assets $ 956,710 $ 881,332 $ 759,513 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 258,866 $ 408 0.63 % $ 243,543 $ 315 0.52 % $ 225,104 $ 294 0.52 % Savings and money market deposits 289,097 535 0.74 % 267,052 642 0.97 % 225,411 397 0.71 % Time deposits 118,383 515 1.75 % 111,365 506 1.84 % 90,779 300 1.33 % Total interest bearing deposits 666,346 1,458 0.88 % 621,960 1,463 0.95 % 541,294 991 0.73 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 65 5.03 % 5,155 65 5.11 % 5,155 59 4.59 % Borrowings 29,596 284 3.85 % 21,616 172 3.23 % 6,999 34 1.95 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 701,097 $ 1,807 1.03 % $ 648,731 $ 1,700 1.06 % $ 553,448 $ 1,084 0.79 % Interest Rate Spread 3.67 % 3.70 % 3.73 % Noninterest checking accounts 161,461 142,178 123,689 Other liabilities 6,055 4,993 3,472 Total liabilities 868,613 795,902 680,609 Total Stockholders' equity 88,097 85,430 78,904 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 956,710 $ 881,332 $ 759,513 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 8,476 3.88 % $ 7,793 3.92 % $ 6,783 3.91 %



(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated averages.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Amounts in thousands)

(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 24,178 $ 288 2.42 % $ 17,148 $ 132 1.55 % Investment securities: % Taxable investment securities 190,021 3,003 3.19 % 124,005 1,611 2.62 % Tax-exempt investment securities 58,095 900 4.03 % 49,438 734 3.90 % Total Investment securities 248,116 3,903 3.38 % 173,443 2,345 2.99 % Loans 582,684 15,585 5.39 % 501,437 12,485 5.02 % Total Earning Assets $ 854,978 $ 19,776 4.73 % $ 692,028 $ 14,962 4.42 % Allowance for loan losses (7,546 ) (6,103 ) Cash and due from banks 15,862 17,652 Other assets 55,917 41,676 Total Assets $ 919,211 $ 745,253 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 251,246 $ 723 0.58 % $ 224,818 $ 535 0.48 % Savings and money market deposits 278,135 1,177 0.85 % 216,469 647 0.60 % Time deposits 114,893 1,021 1.79 % 90,521 561 1.25 % Total interest bearing deposits 644,274 2,921 0.91 % 531,808 1,743 0.66 % Subordinated debentures 5,155 130 5.07 % 5,155 112 4.38 % Borrowings 25,644 456 3.59 % 5,131 46 1.82 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 675,073 $ 3,507 1.05 % $ 542,094 $ 1,901 0.71 % Interest Rate Spread 3.68 % 3.71 % Noninterest checking accounts 151,833 121,047 Other liabilities 5,534 3,702 Total liabilities 832,440 666,843 Total Stockholders' equity 86,771 78,410 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 919,211 $ 745,253 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 16,269 3.90 % $ 13,061 3.87 %



(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above average balances.

