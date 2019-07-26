Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) reported net income of $2.75 million for the second quarter of 2019, a 155% increase over the $1.08 million earned for the previous quarter, and a 37% increase over the $2.02 million earned the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter is largely due to $1.34 million (after-tax) of acquisition, transition, and integration expenses related to the First National Bank of McHenry (FNB) acquisition being recorded in the first quarter. Excluding these expenses, net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $334,000, or 14%, as compared to the linked quarter ending March 31, 2019.
Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.83, an increase of $0.50 as compared to $0.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of $0.22 as compared to $0.61 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter is largely due to the above-mentioned acquisition, transition, and integration expenses. Excluding the acquisition related expenses, the 2019 second-quarter EPS increased by $0.10, or 14%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The second quarter 2019 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.54% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.15%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported net income of $3.83 million, a 10% increase over the $3.47 million reported for the first half of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019 increased by 10% to $1.16 compared to $1.05 for the first half of 2018. The six-month results produced a return on average assets of 0.84% and a return on average equity of 8.91%. Excluding the acquisition-related expenses mentioned above, earnings for the first half of 2019 would have been $5.17 million, a $1.71 million, or 49.2% increase over the first half of 2018 and would have equated to $1.57 EPS, a $0.52 per share, or 49.5% increase over the first half of the prior year.
"We are very pleased with the earnings momentum reflected in our first-half results and our prospects for continued growth," said Todd James, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter, we generated over $30 million of loan growth, converted the FNB accounts to our operating systems and merged FNB with and into the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Blackhawk Bank. These accomplishments combined with our passion and ability to provide personalized and responsive services to our customers should keep the momentum going," he added.
Total assets increased by $152.2 million, or 18.6%, to $969.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $817.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Total gross loans increased by $70.4 million, or 12.7%, during the first six months of 2019 to $624.7 million compared to $554.3 million at December 31, 2018. This included $30.0 million in net organic growth as First National Bank of McHenry provided $39.8 million of the first half increase in loans. Total deposits increased by $151.7 million, or 22.1%, to $837.3 million as compared to $685.6 million at the end of 2018 and included $151.3 million in McHenry deposits.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $8.48 million, increasing $683,000, or 8.8%,
compared to $7.79 million for the previous quarter and up $1.69 million, or 25.0%, from the second quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.88% for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 3.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 3.91% for the second quarter of last year.
The increases in net interest income for each comparative period was driven by strong organic and acquisitive growth in average earning assets and deposits. Average total loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, equaled $601.2 million, a $37.3 million, or 6.6% increase over the previous quarter, and an $83.8 million, or 16.2% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The $83.8 million increase in second-quarter 2019 average loans over the second quarter of 2018 includes the effect of acquiring $41.5 million in net loans from FNB. Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, equaled $862.6 million, a $63.7 million, or 8.3% increase over the previous quarter, and a $162.8 million, or 24.5% increase over the same quarter a year ago. The growth in average total deposits reflects the impact of the $150.1 million in total deposits added with the FNB acquisition.
Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased by $3.2 million, or 24.6%, to $16.3 million as compared to $13.1 million for the first half of 2018. The net interest margin for the first half of 2019 increased by three basis points to 3.90% compared to 3.87% for the first half of 2018. Average total loans for the first half of 2019 were $582.7 million, an increase of $81.2 million, or 16.2%, as compared to $501.4 million for the first half of 2018 with the FNB acquisition contributing $27.5 million of the 2019 increase. Average total deposits for the first-half of 2019 were $796.1 million, an increase of $143.2 million, or 21.9%, as compared to $652.9 for the first half of 2018 with FNB contributing $101.4 million in average deposits.
Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality
The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $180,000, as compared to $270,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $370,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The provision for the first-half 2019 decreased to $450,000 compared to $880,000 for the first-half of 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019, equaled $40,000.
Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $7.80 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $7.70 million as of March 31, 2019, and $8.56 million at June 30, 2018. The FNB acquisition added $597,000 to nonperforming loans. At June 30, 2019, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.79%, as compared to 0.80% at March 31, 2019, and 1.10% at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.24% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2019, and 1.30% as of June 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 106.1% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 102.5% at March 31, 2019, and 79.2% at June 30, 2018. In addition to the balance of the allowance for loan losses, the balance sheet includes an additional $595,000 credit-related valuation discount attributable to the non-credit impaired loans acquired in the FNB transaction.
Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses
Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $3.63 million, a $647,000 increase compared to $2.98 million the prior quarter, and a $589,000 increase over the $3.04 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter was primarily due to a $458,000 increase in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, and also included increases in deposit service charges, debit interchange and net gains on the sale of other real estate. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 reflects growth in substantially all recurring fee income categories, but also includes a $181,000 increase in combined net gains from the sale of securities and other real estate.
Non-interest income for the first half of 2019 increased $1.07 million to $6.6 million as compared to $5.5 million for the first half of 2018 reflecting increases across all categories, including $183,000 in deposit service fees, $183,000 in net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, $246,000 in interchange income, and a combined $240,000 in net gains on sale of securities.
Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, totaled $8.38 million, decreasing by $876,000 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and increasing by $1.4 million, or 20.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the most recent quarter was the result of $1.83 million of merger-related expenses being recorded in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding those acquisition-related expenses, total operating expenses for the second quarter increased by $951,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the first full quarter of operations of the FNB locations.
Operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, totaled $17.6 million, a $4.1 million, or 30.4% increase over the first half of 2018. That increase includes the $1.83 million in acquisition-related expenses mentioned above. Excluding those expenses, operating expenses increased $2.3 million, or 16.8%. The increase is partially driven by four months of operations of the First McHenry locations being included in the first half of 2019.
Outlook
Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to such organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisition opportunities. Growth, combined with the Company's strong credit quality, is expected to lead to continued earnings improvement. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by such occurrences as uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
(UNAUDITED)
|June 30,
|December 31,
Assets
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except
|share and per share data)
Cash and due from banks
|$
|17,364
|$
|16,677
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
|16,442
|2,760
Total cash and cash equivalents
|33,806
|19,437
Equity securities at fair value
|2,332
|2,250
Securities available-for-sale
|253,930
|198,670
Loans held for sale
|5,383
|5,164
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|700
|1,643
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,749 and $7,339
at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|611,542
|541,760
Premises and equipment, net
|21,066
|14,874
Goodwill
|10,183
|5,037
Core Deposit Intangible
|2,466
|-
Mortgage servicing rights
|3,153
|2,969
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|10,969
|10,812
Other assets
|13,941
|14,671
Total assets
|$
|969,471
|$
|817,287
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
|$
|154,813
|$
|121,024
Interest-bearing
|682,506
|564,615
Total deposits
|837,319
|685,639
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)
|5,155
|5,155
Senior secured term note
|14,000
|-
Other borrowings
|13,992
|36,500
Other liabilities
|6,614
|5,701
Total liabilities
|877,080
|732,995
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,396,366 and 3,369,192 shares issued as of June 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
|34
|34
Additional paid-in capital
|33,785
|33,478
Retained earnings
|55,183
|52,011
Treasury stock, 104,570 and 97,570 shares at cost as of June 30, 2019
and December 31, 2018, respectively
|(1,391
|)
|(1,204
|)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|4,780
|(27
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|92,391
|84,292
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|969,471
|$
|817,287
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Six months ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|15,585
|$
|12,485
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
|3,003
|1,611
Tax-exempt
|900
|734
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
|288
|132
Total interest income
|19,776
|14,962
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
|2,920
|1,743
Interest on subordinated debentures and notes
|130
|112
Interest on senior secured term note
|253
|-
Interest on other borrowings
|203
|46
Total interest expense
|3,506
|1,901
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|16,270
|13,061
Provision for loan losses
|450
|880
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|15,820
|12,181
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
|1,693
|1,510
Net gain on sale of loans
|1,621
|1,430
Net loan servicing income
|342
|350
Debit card interchange fees
|1,616
|1,370
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
|305
|65
Net other gains (losses)
|94
|(23
|)
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|157
|154
Other
|777
|676
Total noninterest income
|6,605
|5,532
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|9,426
|7,917
Occupancy and equipment
|1,992
|1,723
Data processing
|2,398
|812
Debit card processing and issuance
|723
|629
Advertising and marketing
|249
|296
Amortization of intangibles
|159
|-
Professional fees
|972
|572
Office Supplies
|175
|189
Telephone
|246
|250
Other
|1,285
|1,130
Total noninterest expenses
|17,625
|13,518
Income before income taxes
|4,800
|4,195
Provision for income taxes
|967
|727
Net income
|$
|3,833
|$
|3,468
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|1.16
|$
|1.05
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|1.16
|1.05
Dividends Per Common Share
|0.20
|0.18
Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.90
|%
|3.87
|%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
|77.47
|%
|72.01
|%
Return on Assets
|0.84
|%
|0.94
|%
Return on Common Equity
|8.91
|%
|8.92
|%
(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|8,043
|$
|7,542
|$
|7,174
|$
|6,884
|$
|6,610
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
|1,659
|1,345
|1,062
|980
|839
Tax-exempt
|451
|448
|431
|389
|359
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
|130
|158
|41
|208
|59
Total interest income
|10,283
|9,493
|8,708
|8,461
|7,867
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
|1,458
|1,463
|1,336
|1,213
|991
Interest on subordinated debentures and notes
|65
|65
|62
|59
|59
Interest on senior secured term note
|186
|67
|-
|-
|-
Interest on other borrowings
|98
|105
|89
|-
|34
Total interest expense
|1,807
|1,700
|1,487
|1,272
|1,084
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|8,476
|7,793
|7,221
|7,189
|6,783
Provision for loan losses
|180
|270
|150
|150
|370
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|8,296
|7,523
|7,071
|7,039
|6,413
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
|885
|808
|849
|829
|769
Net gain on sale of loans
|1,040
|581
|886
|1,070
|960
Net loan servicing income
|171
|172
|170
|171
|173
Debit card interchange fees
|827
|789
|683
|663
|675
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
|146
|159
|(19
|)
|-
|59
Net other gains (losses)
|94
|-
|-
|-
|-
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|74
|83
|73
|72
|73
Other
|390
|388
|227
|336
|329
Total noninterest income
|3,627
|2,980
|2,869
|3,141
|3,038
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
|4,841
|4,585
|4,279
|4,081
|4,050
Occupancy and equipment
|1,000
|992
|824
|826
|891
Data processing
|571
|1,827
|425
|428
|417
Debit card processing and issuance
|389
|334
|334
|339
|336
Advertising and marketing
|142
|108
|176
|126
|143
Amortization of intangibles
|119
|40
|-
|-
|-
Professional fees
|393
|579
|443
|350
|316
Office Supplies
|89
|86
|91
|77
|79
Telephone
|130
|116
|129
|125
|126
Other
|701
|584
|605
|555
|604
Total noninterest expenses
|8,375
|9,251
|7,306
|6,907
|6,962
Income before income taxes
|3,548
|1,252
|2,634
|3,273
|2,489
Provision for income taxes
|794
|173
|538
|695
|473
Net income
|$
|2,754
|$
|1,079
|$
|2,096
|$
|2,578
|$
|2,016
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.61
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|0.83
|0.33
|0.64
|0.78
|0.61
Dividends Per Common Share
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.88
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.91
|%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
|69.77
|%
|86.07
|%
|71.37
|%
|66.11
|%
|70.53
|%
Return on Assets
|1.15
|%
|0.50
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.06
|%
Return on Common Equity
|12.54
|%
|5.12
|%
|10.13
|%
|12.67
|%
|10.25
|%
(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.
(UNAUDITED)
|As of
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks
|$
|17,364
|$
|14,581
|$
|16,677
|$
|19,526
|$
|16,942
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
|16,442
|35,862
|2,760
|5,878
|43,001
Securities
|256,262
|270,665
|200,920
|197,507
|181,466
Net loans/leases
|616,925
|583,350
|546,924
|502,463
|495,005
Goodwill
|10,183
|10,183
|5,037
|5,037
|5,037
Other assets
|52,295
|51,795
|44,969
|41,943
|39,978
Total assets
|$
|969,471
|$
|966,436
|$
|817,287
|$
|772,354
|$
|781,429
Deposits
|$
|837,319
|$
|854,505
|$
|685,639
|$
|680,136
|$
|692,968
Subordinated debentures
|5,155
|5,155
|5,155
|5,155
|5,155
Senior secured note
|14,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
Other borrowings
|13,992
|14,000
|36,500
|-
|-
Other liabilities
|6,614
|5,360
|5,701
|6,241
|3,856
Stockholders' equity
|92,391
|87,416
|84,292
|80,822
|79,450
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|969,471
|$
|966,436
|$
|817,287
|$
|772,354
|$
|781,429
ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Non-accrual loans
|$
|3,712
|$
|3,815
|$
|2,312
|$
|3,362
|$
|3,539
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|272
|-
|17
|-
|388
Troubled debt restructures - accruing
|3,321
|3,546
|3,797
|3,873
|4,283
Total nonperforming loans
|$
|7,305
|$
|7,361
|$
|6,126
|$
|7,235
|$
|8,210
Other real estate owned
|307
|339
|104
|237
|350
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|7,802
|$
|7,700
|$
|6,230
|$
|7,472
|$
|8,560
Total loans
|$
|624,674
|$
|590,895
|$
|554,263
|$
|509,674
|$
|501,504
Allowance for loan losses
|7,749
|$
|7,545
|$
|7,339
|$
|7,211
|$
|6,499
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|$
|616,925
|$
|583,350
|$
|546,924
|$
|502,463
|$
|495,005
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets
|0.79
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.10
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.17
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.64
|%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.24
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.30
|%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|106.1
|%
|102.5
|%
|119.8
|%
|99.7
|%
|79.2
|%
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
Beginning Balance
|$
|7,545
|$
|7,339
|$
|7,211
|$
|6,499
|$
|6,149
Provision
|180
|270
|150
|150
|370
Loans charged off
|11
|102
|76
|105
|178
Loan recoveries
|35
|38
|54
|667
|158
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
|(24
|)
|64
|22
|(562
|)
|20
Ending Balance
|$
|7,749
|$
|7,545
|$
|7,339
|$
|7,211
|$
|6,499
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES
Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|For the Quarter Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
|$
|21,250
|$
|130
|2.48
|%
|$
|27,139
|$
|158
|2.37
|%
|$
|14,326
|$
|59
|1.64
|%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
|212,708
|1,659
|3.13
|%
|170,477
|1,345
|3.20
|%
|127,448
|839
|2.64
|%
Tax-exempt investment securities
|54,193
|451
|4.33
|%
|58,645
|448
|4.03
|%
|47,889
|359
|3.92
|%
Total Investment securities
|266,901
|2,110
|3.37
|%
|229,122
|1,793
|3.41
|%
|175,337
|1,198
|2.99
|%
Loans
|601,234
|8,043
|5.37
|%
|563,927
|7,542
|5.42
|%
|517,412
|6,610
|5.12
|%
Total Earning Assets
|$
|889,385
|$
|10,283
|4.70
|%
|$
|820,188
|$
|9,493
|4.76
|%
|$
|707,075
|$
|7,867
|4.52
|%
Allowance for loan losses
|(7,645
|)
|(7,446
|)
|(6,403
|)
Cash and due from banks
|15,165
|16,567
|17,228
Other assets
|59,805
|52,023
|41,613
Total Assets
|$
|956,710
|$
|881,332
|$
|759,513
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|258,866
|$
|408
|0.63
|%
|$
|243,543
|$
|315
|0.52
|%
|$
|225,104
|$
|294
|0.52
|%
Savings and money market deposits
|289,097
|535
|0.74
|%
|267,052
|642
|0.97
|%
|225,411
|397
|0.71
|%
Time deposits
|118,383
|515
|1.75
|%
|111,365
|506
|1.84
|%
|90,779
|300
|1.33
|%
Total interest bearing deposits
|666,346
|1,458
|0.88
|%
|621,960
|1,463
|0.95
|%
|541,294
|991
|0.73
|%
Subordinated debentures and notes
|5,155
|65
|5.03
|%
|5,155
|65
|5.11
|%
|5,155
|59
|4.59
|%
Borrowings
|29,596
|284
|3.85
|%
|21,616
|172
|3.23
|%
|6,999
|34
|1.95
|%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|701,097
|$
|1,807
|1.03
|%
|$
|648,731
|$
|1,700
|1.06
|%
|$
|553,448
|$
|1,084
|0.79
|%
Interest Rate Spread
|3.67
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.73
|%
Noninterest checking accounts
|161,461
|142,178
|123,689
Other liabilities
|6,055
|4,993
|3,472
Total liabilities
|868,613
|795,902
|680,609
Total Stockholders' equity
|88,097
|85,430
|78,904
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
|$
|956,710
|$
|881,332
|$
|759,513
Net Interest Income/Margin
|$
|8,476
|3.88
|%
|$
|7,793
|3.92
|%
|$
|6,783
|3.91
|%
(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated averages.
BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES
Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Amounts in thousands)
(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
|$
|24,178
|$
|288
|2.42
|%
|$
|17,148
|$
|132
|1.55
|%
Investment securities:
|%
Taxable investment securities
|190,021
|3,003
|3.19
|%
|124,005
|1,611
|2.62
|%
Tax-exempt investment securities
|58,095
|900
|4.03
|%
|49,438
|734
|3.90
|%
Total Investment securities
|248,116
|3,903
|3.38
|%
|173,443
|2,345
|2.99
|%
Loans
|582,684
|15,585
|5.39
|%
|501,437
|12,485
|5.02
|%
Total Earning Assets
|$
|854,978
|$
|19,776
|4.73
|%
|$
|692,028
|$
|14,962
|4.42
|%
Allowance for loan losses
|(7,546
|)
|(6,103
|)
Cash and due from banks
|15,862
|17,652
Other assets
|55,917
|41,676
Total Assets
|$
|919,211
|$
|745,253
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|251,246
|$
|723
|0.58
|%
|$
|224,818
|$
|535
|0.48
|%
Savings and money market deposits
|278,135
|1,177
|0.85
|%
|216,469
|647
|0.60
|%
Time deposits
|114,893
|1,021
|1.79
|%
|90,521
|561
|1.25
|%
Total interest bearing deposits
|644,274
|2,921
|0.91
|%
|531,808
|1,743
|0.66
|%
Subordinated debentures
|5,155
|130
|5.07
|%
|5,155
|112
|4.38
|%
Borrowings
|25,644
|456
|3.59
|%
|5,131
|46
|1.82
|%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|675,073
|$
|3,507
|1.05
|%
|$
|542,094
|$
|1,901
|0.71
|%
Interest Rate Spread
|3.68
|%
|3.71
|%
Noninterest checking accounts
|151,833
|121,047
Other liabilities
|5,534
|3,702
Total liabilities
|832,440
|666,843
Total Stockholders' equity
|86,771
|78,410
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
|$
|919,211
|$
|745,253
Net Interest Income/Margin
|$
|16,269
|3.90
|%
|$
|13,061
|3.87
|%
(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above average balances.
