IRL Social Calendar: IRL App Gets Featured by Apple's App Store

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Facebook may have sparked the social media revolution, but it was the launch of Apple's first iPhone in 2007 that ushered in the mobile age and radically changed the way people communicate, work, and shop. In the years since, this breakthrough device has achieved the status of an iconic product, while Apple has firmly established itself as a disruptor in the consumer electronics market and one of the most valuable brands in the world. It is therefore understandable that mobile application developers measure success by the performance of their creations in The App Store - the digital distribution platform for software products running on Apple's operating system, iOS. The team behind IRL App is proud to have designed an application that has not only generated great interest but has also been featured by Apple ?n its "New Apps We Love" list.

IRL (In Real Life) is a social media tool with a mission, determined to make a difference by promoting offline communication and engagement. While the internet and web communities create the impression of connectedness, research has linked heavy social media use to increased feelings of isolation among young adults. Brian Primack, who led a study by the Center for Research on Media, Technology, and Health (CRMTH) at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, commented in the report, "We are inherently social creatures, but modern life tends to compartmentalize us instead of bringing us together. While it may seem that social media presents opportunities to fill that social void, I think this study suggests that it may not be the solution people were hoping for."

What IRL App aims to do is harness the power of technology and online connectivity to create real-life experiences. According to the project team, the product "was designed to boost its users' self-confidence and take away the anxiety and social pressure of inviting friends to hang out" in the physical world. This is a social planning tool that allows people to send and receive invitations to various offline activities, such as seeing a movie, watching or playing sports, and having a meal out. In addition, there is the key advantage of safety because, in contrast to Instagram, Snapchat, or Facebook, IRL App connects only to people included in the phone contacts list. The mission of the project is excellently summarized by Abraham Shafi, co-founder and CEO of IRL, who told CNBC, "Right now, social media is a spectator sport. It's not making people feel connected. We wanted to be the antidote."

Conceived by a team with extensive experience in the technology sector, IRL is a mobile app which makes it easy to plan events with friends in real life. Based on interests, location, seasons, and upcoming holidays, users receive suggestions for invites to send. The group of founders includes Abraham Shafi, who sold his HR software startup getTalent to Dice in 2013, and Scott Banister, an early Facebook investor and the first board member of payment processing giant PayPal.

IRL Social Calendar: https://www.irl.com/

IRL social app takes on teen tech addiction - CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2018/02/21/irl-social-app-takes-on-teen-tech-addiction.html

IRL wants to get people together offline | TechCrunch: https://techcrunch.com/2018/06/19/irl-wants-to-get-people-together-offline/

