Gary Force Proudly Announces 21st President's Award for Gary Force Honda of Bowling Green, KY

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Automotive retail is about procuring the car which best meets the personal or professional needs of a buyer, but many distributors overlook the fact that customer service is the true differentiator in this business segment. Gary Force, the owner of several hugely successful dealerships in the southern United States, realized it from the very start of his 40-year-long career in auto retail, which has allowed him to create an exceptional franchise. The crowning jewel of his operations is Gary Force Honda of Bowling Green, KY, whose receipt of the 2018 President's Award marks an unprecedented achievement: this is the 21st time the dealership has been honored with the highly coveted award, which is an accomplishment no other Honda distributor in the United States can claim.

Launched in 1995, the President's Award ranks dealerships according to their overall performance, evaluating their level of excellence in customer service and satisfaction, sales, training initiatives, and facility operation. The program objectives are updated annually to account for the dynamism of the economic environment and inspire dealerships to continually improve customer satisfaction levels. A Honda partner for 40 years, Gary Force has employed the best industry practices to turn the Bowling Green location into the premier choice for car buyers in the area. Not only does the dealership offer the latest vehicles and a full range of related services, but it also maintains a knowledgeable and experienced staff who are highly committed to meeting all customer expectations. "We owe all of our success to our long-term employees. The average tenure for our team is over 11 years, with many over 20 years. We will always strive to treat everyone as we would like to be treated," says Gary Force Honda president Tim Kanaly.

For the past 30 years, Gary Force has owned another hugely successful operation: the Acura dealership in Tennessee, which offers new and used vehicles, service, and parts to buyers in the Nashville, Brentwood, and Franklin areas. Gary Force Acura is another business which has won accolades for its exceptional dedication to customer service and client satisfaction: it has been named Dealer of Distinction eight times, which is the highest mark of recognition bestowed by Acura. The commitment to outstanding performance has also led to Gary Force Acura being awarded an A+ Better Business Bureau Rating for the past 18 years.

A consummate automotive retail professional, Gary Force is the owner of several dealerships across the southern United States and has dedicated more than 40 years to providing clients with exemplary service. His unwavering focus on quality customer care and the personalized approach employed at his dealerships have resulted in an impressive track record that features numerous prestigious awards. Despite the demands of his professional life, Gary Force remains a pillar of the community, part of his contributions including donations to The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green, KY, Western Kentucky University, and First Responders of Florida.

Gary Force - Automotive Retail Professional: http://garyforcenews.com

garyforcehonda (@garyforcehonda) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/garyforcehonda

Gary Force Honda - Home - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gary.f.honda/

