Size Up set to Conquer the Supplement & Apparel Market with Creative Marketing Strategies

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2019 / Who doesn't want to be perfectly fit and in shape these days? Fitness goals have become a noble quest in our lives and an expensive one. The end result feels more like we've been tilting towards all sorts of hype in the market without even seeking genuine reviews.

Your daily schedule includes preparing superfood, working out at the gym or outdoors, and taking supplements. We also rely on state-of-the-art gadgets to measure our training performance and body levels. So we invest in anything and everything necessary to be in shape and healthy at any price. But is this price too much and are we getting the quality out of the products we have put so much of our trust into?

The majority of gym-goers have a fundamental requirement of supplements and workout prerequisites. We have a limited budget to make this happen but still want the best of the products. The supplement industry has always been plagued with fake and low-quality items that have duped many in the past.

The task to balance out our needs becomes difficult at times. We have to compromise on either the budget or the quality of the product. This problem was answered by Size Up, a supplement and apparel brand that has risen to the needs of the masses.



Chase Campbell is the founder and CEO of Size Up Supplements and Size Up Apparel. The brand operates on a simple belief to provide the best of the products and at the most reasonable prices. Founded in 2011, Chase Campbell had a humble beginning, but his creative and bold marketing strategies have put Size Up on the charts.

The brand has expanded into both online and physical stores that offer a spectrum of fitness products. They deal in supplements, BCAA, pre-workouts, fat burners, and fitness equipment. They have a total of 8 stores across the USA with 6 of them in Michigan and one each in Florida and Las Vegas.



Size Up has always been a customer-centric brand with its prices guaranteed to be the lowest in the market with zero compromises with the quality. This amazing work model has benefited both the halves and Size Up has grown immensely over the past few years. This is visible through their Instagram Page that has over 84.6k followers.

The sheer number dictates the trust that people have shown in the brand and its products. What keeps them ahead of their competition is the excellent customer support that Size Up has maintained.

CEO Chase Campbell states, "I was always pro customers - let's give them something of value so that they know we care."

At the age of 19 Chase dropped out of college to pursue his dream of opening his own business. 7 Years later Size Up has expanded to more than just a Supplement store. The birth of Size Up Apparel has lead to over 200 new affiliates representing the company.

Be it the latest fitness trend or the coolest streetwear launch; Size Up has it all. The extensive collection of apparels and fitness products has readily garnered a lot of appreciation and love from the customers over the years. The brand has developed into a one-stop destination for all fitness freaks across the USA and looks to offer a lot more in the future.

