Comeback over 3000 ATX points with a close at the Moving Average 200. Best ATXPrime stock was Marinomed with Atrium and ams (+25%) even stronger. News came from Kapsch, ams, Atrium Real Estate, OMV, voestalpine, S Immo, CA Immo, FACC, Andritz and Lenzing. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 2,83% to 3.032,28 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 10,43%. Up to now there were 76 days with a positive and 68 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,15% away, from the low 10,43%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,31%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,26%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 12,21% in front of FACC 8,35% and AT&S 7,82%. And the following stocks performed worst: Palfinger -3,91% in front of VIG -2,1% and ...

