Humanity 2.0 to Host Authors of The transHuman Code and Artificial Humanity for a 'Meeting of The Minds' at the Vatican - Rome, Italy July 29th, 2019

Global thought-leaders to converge for social impact event in Vatican City

NEW YORK, NY and VATICAN CITY, ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2019 / Humanity 2.0, a non-profit human progress accelerator and social impact initiative focused on human flourishing, with the support of the Pontifical Lateran University at the Vatican, announces a dynamic forum, Technology and Human Flourishing, to be held on July 29 at the Collegio Teutonico in Vatican City.

This exclusive gathering of technology, corporate, finance, government, academic, ecclesiastic and media leaders is an interactive forum to catalyze awareness and establish the best path forward with humanity and technology in harmony.

Led by The transHuman Code authors Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson and the author of Artificial Humanity, Father Phillip Larrey, Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 will moderate an interactive agenda based on these thought-provoking revolutionary books.

Agenda

1:00 - 1:15 p.m. Welcome - Matthew Sanders, CEO, Humanity 2.0 1:15 - 1:45 p.m. The TransHuman Code - How to Program our Future David Fergusson, Co-Author, The transHuman Code Carlos Moreira, Co-Author, The transHuman Code 1:45 - 2:00 p.m. Artificial Humanity - Human Flourishing and the Risks of Technocentrism Fr. Philip Larrey, Author, Artificial Humanity 2:00 - 2:45 p.m. Break 2:45 - 4:15 p.m. Technology And Humanity Flourishing - The transHuman Code Manifesto Workshop 4:15 - 4:30 p.m. Closing Remarks - Matthew Bird, Humanity 2.0, Advisory Council Member & CEO, 1-800-PublicRelations (1800pr) 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. Book Signing 7:00 - 10:30 p.m. Dinner

"Never has there been a more important time in our history for business, government, academic and religious leaders to align on the core tenants of humanity," states Carlos Moreira, co-author ofThe transHuman Code.

"Humanity is at a crossroads and the time has come for us not just to think collaboratively, but to put our thoughts into action," states Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0. "This event assembles thought leaders from around the world to collaboratively act on providing global solutions."

David Fergusson, co-author of The transhuman Code states "In this, the age of technological revolution, advocating and innovating the greatest good for all humanity is paramount to realizing the full potential of our future."

"Technology is shaping the fabric of our society," states Rev. Philip Larrey, author of Artificial Humanity and Connected World. "We need to challenge industry leaders to take into account just how it impacts the ethics in business."

For media inquiries concerning the event please contact Matt Bird matt.bird@1800pr.com or Nicole Liddy nicole.liddy@1800pr.com

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human progress and then work cross-sector to remove them. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 is an agent of the common good and a believer in the need for a shared horizon to unite humankind.

More Information: https://humanity2-0.org

About OISTE.ORG

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE.ORG was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities' e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

More Information: http://www.oiste.org/.

