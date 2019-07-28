It was a year ago that we published our piece Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Forecast 2019. We identified a very bullish price target for Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMH.V). Just a bit later we came with our Cannabis Stocks Forecast 2019. Fast forward to today, we see relentless selling pressure especially in the last 4 months. This article takes a very close look at the sector, this stock, decisions by their management. We conclude with one key conclusion: the verdict will be determined in August 2019. We also outline a few scenarios and obvious decision points that might help understand future direction. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...