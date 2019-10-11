Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Capital 10X President Evan Veryard sits down with Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) VP of Finance and Communications Bernie Hertel.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://capital10x.com/interview-emerald-health-therapeutics-sunfarms-jv-expanding-operations/

Mr. Hertel provides an overview of Emerald Health Therapeutics; a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products led by a team of life science professionals. He details their "defined dose" approach to developing differentiated products for medical- and adult-use customers.

This is followed by a discussion of the impressive financial results of their Pure SunFarms JV, expanding operations, new c-suite additions, and upcoming catalysts.

For more information about this interview, please contact:

Capital 10X

Evan Veryard, President

416-571-9037

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48700