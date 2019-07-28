iBank Digital Asset L.P.: Singapore's First Decentralized Global Lending Platform iBOFi.io Officially Launched and Supported by ZOS Blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2019 / iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBankEx" ,"iBank Digital " or the "Company") announced that the iBOFi lending platform had launched connecting fiat currencies with digital asset and to yield interests continuously powered by the ZOS Blockchain ("ZOS") . iBOFi has launched the issuance of cash loans in Canadian dollars and Stablecoin USDT to individuals utilizing Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral. It is expected that in the near future additional currencies will be available soon.

"We are very proud to work with ZOS, a New Public Chain for Decentralized Finance to support iBOFi to launch its first Canadian Crypto lending market and congratulate ZOS for launching on MXC Labs on July 31, 2019. These are both important milestone for ZOS and iBOFi," commented Min Kuang, Founder of Singapore Digital One Asset Foundation.

"DeFi brings magnitudes greater accountability and transparency to investors making for a healthier financial system. ZOS' mission is to broaden access to sound financial investments no matter what geography you reside in. We are also following the spirit of Libra launched by Facebook "NASDAQ: FB" and other big financial giants such as Visa "NYSE: V", Mastercard "NYSE: MA", Paypal "NASDAQ: PYPL", and JP Morgen "NYSE: JPM" launched in this space to align the interests of the DeFi global community and ecosystem," said Chao Gao, CEO and Co-founder of ZOS Foundation.

About ZOS

ZOS is a public chain providing smart financial services, aims to build a blockchain financial open system worldwide. ZOS connects crypto asset and fiat asset by providing the blockchain infrastructure and builds a new financial system including the issuing/investment, trading, and lending of crypto assets.

About iBOFi

iBOFi, A Decentralized Global Lending Network. iBOFi supports cash loans in Canadian dollars and Stablecoin USDT to individuals and use Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral. iBOFi is governed by Digital One Asset Foundation ("Digital One") which is an independent, not-for-profit membership organization incorporated in Singapore. iBOFi receives a lending license and registered a MSB with Fintrac in Canada and partner with iBank Digital Asset L.P (iBankEx.io )

www.ibofi.io

For further information, please contact:

