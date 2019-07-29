EQS-News / 29/07/2019 / 10:57 UTC+8 [To: Business Editor][For Immediate Release] / _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ *Moody's and S&P reaffirmed Guotai Junan International's Investment-grade Credit Ratings* [29 July 2019, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited *("*Guotai Junan International*", "*GTJAI*", the "*Company*" or "*Group*", stock code:*1788*) is pleased to announce that Moody's Investor Service ("*Moody's*") and Standard & Poor's ("*S&P*"), the major global credit rating agencies, have both reaffirmed the Company's investment-grade credit ratings. While both assigning the Company with a stable outlook, Moody's has maintained Guotai Junan International's Baa2 long-term and P-2 short-term issuer ratings, and S&P has maintained its BBB+ long-term and A-2 short-term issuer ratings, marking the highest ratings among the Chinese securities companies in Hong Kong currently. S&P believed that Guotai Junan International's ratings reflected its position as a core overseas subsidiary of Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited("*GTJA*"). According to S&P report, GTJA increased its ownership of GTJAI to 68% as of May 31, 2019, and GTJAI's contribution to its parent company is expected to maintain a growth trend in the next one to two years. As for its business, given that Guotai Junan International set up a new wealth management center in HK in 2018, S&P expected to see more synergies among its wealth management business and other business lines as well as the parent company's wealth management business. Moody's believed that GTJAI's ratings reflected its three major advantages: (1) leading position in the niche market of helping mainland investors to invest in Hong Kong securities market; (2) relatively good and stable profitability; and (3) long track record operating in the Hong Kong securities market. Meanwhile, the Company has also established its franchise in corporate finance supported by its parent company's network and client base in mainland China. According to the report, based on its two years of observation from Moody's, the business model of GTJAI's financial products (also referred as "structured products"), which realized rapid expansion in recent years, is valid and transparent. Guotai Junan International believes that the leading position of its credit ratings among the Chinese financial institutions in Hong Kong is benefited from its years of persistence in prudential and rigorous risk management. The Company will keep up with the efforts to seize market opportunities and strengthen its leading position in the industry, aiming to increase risk adjusted return on capital and reward its clients and investors for their long-term support with a steady, sustained and high compound growth. *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, brokerage, corporate finance, loans and financing, asset management and financial products. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YCFVMYOWRD [1] Document title: Moody's and S&P reaffirmed Guotai Junan International's Investment-grade Credit Ratings 29/07/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=31543870232b83bf78fa4307e1119ac7&application_id=847711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2019 22:57 ET (02:57 GMT)