Permalink Manager Pro Plugin Has Now Been Downloaded Over 200,000 Times

The Creator of the Plugin Recently Added a New and Useful Feature that Allows the Translation of Wordpress Permalinks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2019 / The creator of the Permalink Manager Pro plugin is pleased to announce that he has achieved a very impressive milestone: the plugin has been downloaded over 200,000 times.

To learn more about the Permalink Manager Pro and/or to purchase it, please visit https://permalinkmanager.pro/buy-permalink-manager-pro/.

As a spokesperson for the Permalink Manager Pro noted, the major milestone is not the only exciting news to come out of the company in recent weeks. In addition, the founder recently released a new and unique feature that allows the translation of Wordpress permalinks.

"Permalink Manager is the only plugin that allows users to easily translate not only the rewrite slugs but also full WordPress permalinks," the spokesperson noted.

The news that the Permalink Manager Pro has now been downloaded so many times will not surprise the many satisfied users of the plugin. Since it was first launched, the plugin has earned a well-deserved reputation for offering a number of unique and user-friendly features.

For instance, users can easily customize pages, posts, categories, tags and WooCommerce shops' individual URL addresses with the help of the user-friendly plug-in. In addition, for those who would like to improve their Wordpress SEO score, Permalink Manager lets users bypass the Wordpress rewrite rules and edit their Wordpress permalinks however they wish - this includes not only the slug, but the entire URL address.

For people who are tired of dealing with the troubling "404 error page" issue, Permalink Manager Pro is the ideal solution.

"Permalink Manager Pro would automatically, if enabled in settings, create the redirects for all previously used custom permalinks," the spokesperson noted, adding that users can also decide if they would like to redirect their visitors from native permalinks and set-up extra URL redirects or aliases for each post, page or term.

User may also bulk edit permalinks with the plugin; for instance, they can regenerate the native slugs or apply new permalink settings to either selected posts, pages or terms or all of these areas with a few quick clicks of the "regenerate/reset" tool.

About the Permalink Manager:

Permalink Manager is an advanced permalink plugin that helps Wordpress users to control posts, pages, post categories and tags in URL addresses. Permalink Manager was developed by a 26-year-old freelance developer who worked to create the highly rated Wordpress plugin. For more information, please visit https://permalinkmanager.pro/.

Contact:

Maciej Bis

contact@permalinkmanager.pro

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Permalink Manager Pro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553680/Permalink-Manager-Pro-Plugin-Has-Now-Been-Downloaded-Over-200000-Times