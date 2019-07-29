NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, July 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has extended its d POINT CLUB points program to inbound visitors in Japan, allowing them to redeem points when shopping in stores, receive coupons for services and enjoy other benefits, effective immediately.Initially, the offer applies to visitors from greater Asia, currently Japan's main source of foreign tourism, namely, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Other countries are expected to be added gradually.Along with earning d POINTs, visitors will receive coupons for free one-day use of docomo Wi-Fi hotspots, 200 points for using international roaming on the DOCOMO network, and other coupons redeemable at DOCOMO partner stores that inbound customers frequently visit. Registration in the program is possible at https://d-members.com.DOCOMO has been reaching out to inbound visitors to Japan, including by providing them with diverse information about Japanese culture, sightseeing and travel experiences via the company's WOW! JAPAN website. DOCOMO also provides coupons via text for international roaming on the DOCOMO network in Japan. Going forward, DOCOMO plans to develop additional services for inbound visitors to help make their stays in Japan as enjoyable and convenient as possible.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.