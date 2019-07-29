Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: New Advisory Client 29-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium: New Advisory Client Coinsilium to Advise Jur, the Blockchain-based Decentralised Legal Ecosystem London, UK, 29 July 2019 - Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its appointment as an Advisor to Jur AG ("Jur"). Jur is a Zug-registered company developing a blockchain-based decentralised legal ecosystem, automating the process of contract creation, execution, enforcement and dispute resolution. Highlights: ? Coinsilium to provide strategic advisory services to Jur, a new blockchain-based decentralised legal ecosystem, in relation to their fund raising and global development; ? Services to be provided by Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, the Company's 100% owned Gibraltar registered Advisory Services division. Eddy Travia, Coinsilium's Chief Executive to join the Jur Board of Advisors; ? The financial terms pertaining to the strategic advisory engagement are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreement. Notes below provide guidance as to advisory service terms of business. ? The Jur team is led by co-founder and CEO, Alessandro Palombo, a lawyer by profession, with the vision of enabling an "internet of contracts and jurisdictions" heralding an evolution in business relations; ? Jur recently announced the successful completion of a funding round and strategic cooperation agreement with VeChain Foundation, a non-profit entity based in Singapore running the VeChain Thor Mainnet. Notes below provide further information on VeChain and Thor. Coinsilium's CEO, Eddy Travia, commented: "We are delighted to have been selected as advisors for this ambitious 'Legal Tech' blockchain project. "The Jur platform will use digital tools such as modular, template-based smart legal contracts with easily customisable content and automate blockchain enforcement to provide cost-effective, efficient, scalable and secure solutions for small to medium size enterprises and professionals. "Coinsilium's advisory services division continues to grow in line with management's expectations and new advisory agreements such as that announced today clearly demonstrate the strength of our commercial model. "With continued success, returns from our advisory activities will materially bolster the Company's revenues and underlying balance sheet. We expect both our advisory services work and our investments to drive shareholder value as the blockchain technology sector continues to establish itself, and advance and grow." Alessandro Palombo, Co-founder and CEO of Jur, commented: "We are very pleased to cooperate with a well-known institution such as Coinsilium and to have its CEO Eddy Travia join our advisory board as he brings years of experience as an investor in and advisor to many successful blockchain projects. "Coinsilium's endorsement provides recognition of 'Legal Tech' as a maturing sector worthy of investment and we are honoured to have been chosen by them as a project of reference in this innovative and emerging space." Advisory Service Terms Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements. As a rule, service fees are made up of monthly retainer fees and a final success fee; the latter usually being a fixed fee or single digit percentage of the global proceeds of the project token sale, payable on its successful completion. Whilst these revenues can be meaningful, fees are usually denominated or payable in cryptocurrencies or project tokens and are therefore often subject to the high levels of volatility witnessed in this industry. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Adam Wurf/Chris Flame +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 Yellow Jersey PR Limited coinsilium@yellowjerseypr.com (Public Relations) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse, Blox and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] About Jur Jur has devised a blockchain-based decentralised legal ecosystem in order to automate contract creation, formation, execution, enforcement and dispute resolution. Specifically, Jur is creating an all-inclusive ecosystem for managing contractual relations that includes: (i) a framework to allow professionals to create legal contract templates supported by smart contract to automate business transactions; (ii) a marketplace for such Smart Legal Contracts that facilitates the dissemination and creation of new high-quality contracts; (iii) integrated blockchain-based dispute resolution systems. Jur Completes a Successful Funding Round with VeChain Foundation and signs a Strategic Cooperation Agreement: https://medium.com/jur-io/jur-partnership-vechain-40f9daaa4aef [3] For further information about Jur please visit: [4]https://www.jur.io/ [5] About VeChain VeChain is a blockchain-enabled platform designed to enhance supply chain management processes. The VeChain ecosystem has enjoyed substantial growth and made remarkable achievements in terms of pushing ahead the mass commercial adoption of blockchain technology. VeChain Thor is a dual-token, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform to service enterprise users. The Thor mainnet was launched June 30, 2018. VeChain proprietary token 'VET' ranks 33rd among the main cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap with a market capitalisation of circa US$314m (as of July 28, 2019). VeChain partners include PwC, China Unicom, BMW Group, LVMH, Walmart China (amongst others). For further information about VeChain please visit https://www.vechain.org/ [6] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 14840 EQS News ID: 847703 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=847703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36c575571e439f4b265a236c98ad2ee0&application_id=847703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e9e5d98955a1c2d3a41d7a9e7bd19d89&application_id=847703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b212e123af96a27c8d1daa209b8e24a3&application_id=847703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f0dbe8b09ff4df75260a60ce13179a31&application_id=847703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c55d8577a9dc7cba1df69f1b1ddd6125&application_id=847703&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)