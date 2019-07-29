Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Mobile Pipeline enabling efficient delivery of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)

Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, a Hexagon Composites business, has been awarded an order for TITAN 53 transport modules, by an affiliate of a leading gas distribution utility in the United States. The order has a value of USD 4 million (approx. NOK 34 million).



The Mobile Pipeline modules allow for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), produced at agricultural sites in the United States, to access the pipeline distribution system.

"With this sale, Hexagon continues its leading position as a solutions provider to the RNG industry, which recognizes the value of Mobile Pipeline in the collection and delivery of RNG to the market," says Jon A. Smith, President of Hexagon Mobile Pipeline. "We are excited to partner with RNG producers and gas distribution companies to enable the reduction of carbon emissions from the agricultural sector, while aiding the sustainability efforts of American farmers."

TITAN modules are designed for intermodal transport of gases via rail, truck, or ship. As a key component of RNG projects, the TITAN provides a safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly transport solution for gas producers and developers of production sites that are located off the gas grid.

Deliveries of the TITAN 53 modules are scheduled to commence towards the end of the third quarter and continue through the fourth quarter of 2019.

