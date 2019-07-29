Arduino Selects Auth0 as Standardized Login for Open-Source Ecosystem

Auth0 provides global community of 30 million developers, educators, and businesses with simple, secure identity management

LONDON, July 29, 2019, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Servicewill use Auth0 to replace its own Single Sign On solution for all of its public facing web properties, including Arduino Create and community apps.



Arduino is on a mission to enable anyone to innovate by making complex technology simple to use. Its simple and accessible electronic boards, open-source software, and user community have powered thousands of projects, from everyday objects to complex scientific instruments. Educational institutions around the world also use Arduino as a resource for STEAM programmes - integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Arduino discovered its homegrown authentication solution would not scale to meet the rapidly developing needs of its growing global community, and reached out to Auth0. In addition to Single Sign On, Arduino will take advantage of Auth0's new Universal Login, which enables developers to completely customise their branded authentication experiences quickly, and Device Flowfor browserless or input-constrained devices.



"We wanted a robust platform to replace our SSO solution but also give us the flexibility to do cool, new things in the device authentication space. Auth0 is a brand we admire, and their API-based approach makes it easy to migrate our login data in a way that's completely transparent for the customer," said Gianluca Varisco, CISO at Arduino. "We are excited to welcome them to our global community."



Auth0 and Arduino plan to leverage the combined power of their communities and events, and explore a technical partnership in the IoT domain. Auth0 currently secures more than 2.5 billion logins per month for 21 million users.



"I have been using Arduino for years as the brain for my personal projects, so working with them in a business capacity is really rewarding," said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. "When you empower the developer with simple, powerful tools, the whole business benefits. We are excited by the reach of the Arduino community and aligned in our mission to help the developer in their journey to innovate."



Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises.

