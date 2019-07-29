sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,044 Euro		+0,003
+7,30 %
WKN: A2PNLZ ISIN: CA38018L1031 Ticker-Symbol: 47G 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GO METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GO METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,045
0,054
08:10
0,044
0,06
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GO METALS CORP
GO METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GO METALS CORP0,044+7,30 %
FN Beta