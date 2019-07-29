New partnership will allow Bitstamp's customers to deposit and withdraw funds denominated in GBP

Bitstamp, Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and BCB Group, one of the world's leading global digital asset prime brokers, today announced a new partnership to enable investors from the UK to transfer GBP directly to and from their Bitstamp accounts.

Through this partnership, Bitstamp can support deposits and withdrawals directly in GBP, providing increased efficiency and reduced costs for clients.

Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, CEO, BCB Group, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Bitstamp to create an efficient transaction experience for UK clients wishing to deposit and withdraw funds in GBP."

BCB Group caters to the needs of exchanges, institutions and high net worth clients seeking OTC best execution for their accounts, and who wish to offer digital asset services to their clients.

Bitstamp, the world's longest standing crypto exchange and industry pioneer, has placed an emphasis on reliable and secure service since it opened its doors in 2011. "This is a great fit," said Nejc Kodric, Bitstamp CEO. "One of our points of emphasis is providing robust payment rails to our global customer base. We're excited to have BCB Group provide an additional boost to our efforts on that front."

ENDS

The information contained in this press release is intended for use and publication by journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. Furthermore, the material contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell cryptocurrencies or any equivalents either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. All of the views expressed about the markets, cryptocurrencies and stakeholders in this press comment accurately reflect the personal views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees and should not be relied on. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investments in cryptocurrencies are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Your capital is at risk when investing in cryptocurrencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005022/en/

Contacts:

Sam Shrager ?+ 44 7877 940 652

sam@bcbgroup.io

https://bcbgroup.io



Brianna Hayes, Uproar PR for Bitstamp (321) 236-0102 x237

bhayes@uproarpr.com

https://www.bitstamp.net/