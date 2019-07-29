sprite-preloader
Montag, 29.07.2019

29.07.2019 | 10:43
AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

London, July 29

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

('AECI" or "the Company')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:

Name:Mark Dytor
Position and company:Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction:24 July 2019
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:17 463
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Price per security:9 316.41 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 626 924.68
Highest price9 354,00 cents
Lowest price9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Edwin Ludick
Position and company:Director, AECI Mining Solutions Limited (a major subsidiary)
Date of transaction:24 July 2019
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:5 851
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Price per security:9 316,41 cents
Total value of transaction:R545 103,15
Highest price9 354,00 cents
Lowest price9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Dean Murray
Position and company:Prescribed Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:24 July 2019
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:3 884
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Price per security:9 316,41 cents
Total value of transaction:R361 849.36
Highest price9 354,00 cents
Lowest price9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Name:Nomini Rapoo
Position and company:Group Company Secretary, AECI
Date of transaction:24 July 2019
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:3 356
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Price per security:9 316,41 cents
Total value of transaction:R312 658,72
Highest price9 354,00 cents
Lowest price9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

29 July 2019

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANaK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


