AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities
London, July 29
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
('AECI" or "the Company')
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICER
In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:
|Name:
|Mark Dytor
|Position and company:
|Chief Executive, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|24 July 2019
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|17 463
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Price per security:
|9 316.41 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 626 924.68
|Highest price
|9 354,00 cents
|Lowest price
|9 300,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Edwin Ludick
|Position and company:
|Director, AECI Mining Solutions Limited (a major subsidiary)
|Date of transaction:
|24 July 2019
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|5 851
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Price per security:
|9 316,41 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R545 103,15
|Highest price
|9 354,00 cents
|Lowest price
|9 300,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Dean Murray
|Position and company:
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|24 July 2019
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|3 884
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Price per security:
|9 316,41 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R361 849.36
|Highest price
|9 354,00 cents
|Lowest price
|9 300,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
|Name:
|Nomini Rapoo
|Position and company:
|Group Company Secretary, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|24 July 2019
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|3 356
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Price per security:
|9 316,41 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R312 658,72
|Highest price
|9 354,00 cents
|Lowest price
|9 300,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
29 July 2019
Sponsor:
RAND MERCHANT BANaK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)