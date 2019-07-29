SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 29-Jul-2019 / 09:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 July 2019 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 1,527 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 132,009,236 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,963,902 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,045,334 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 14917 EQS News ID: 847967 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 29, 2019 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)