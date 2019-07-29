The "Foam Glass Market by Type (open cell and Closed Cell), Process (Physical and Chemical), Application (Building Industrial Insulation and Chemical Processing Systems), End-Use Industry Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size for foam glass was 1,424 kilotons in 2018 and is projected to reach 1,964 kilotons, by2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%, between 2018 and 2024.

Foam glass is a porous material manufactured using crushed glass/cullets. The foam possesses low thermal conductivity, high compression strength, high frost resistance, and better durability. Foam glass provides excellent insulation and thus finds use in the end-use industries, for instance, building &construction and industrial applications, such as chemical systems and LNG tanks.

In the building construction industry, foam glass is used in residential and commercial construction, such as underground, walls, and roofs. It also has application in foundation slabs to prevent moisture from the ground from seeping into the walls.

In the industrial segment, foam glass is used for hot, cold, and cryogenic insulation due to its excellent insulation properties. It is also resistant to chemicals and corrosion and used in application areas, such as chemical systems for tank storages, refrigeration systems, marine, roof heat-preservation, parking lots, and insulation of the inner layer of chimneys.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the foam glass market, globally, in 2018. The foam glass market in APAC is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The use of foam glass in end-use industries is expected to witness high growth in this region in the next five years.

The leading players in the market are Owens Corning (US), Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. (China), UUSIOAINES OY (Finland), Glapor (Germany), MISAPOR (Switzerland), Polydros S.A. (Spain), Refaglass (Czech Republic), Earthstone International (US), and Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd. (China).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Foam Glass Market

4.2 Foam Glass Market, By Type

4.3 Foam Glass Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Highest Form of Insulation for Industrial Purposes

5.2.1.2 Protection Against Fire and Longer Life

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fragile and Susceptible to Vibration Induced Damage.

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Environmental Regulations Driving the Growth of Foam Glass

5.2.3.2 New Application Areas Providing Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Foam Glass

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

6 Foam Glass Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Open Cell

6.2.1 Use of Foam Glass In Dynamic Insulation Applications Is Driving the Consumption of the Open Cell Type

6.3 Closed Cell

6.3.1 High R-Value of Closed Cell Foam Glass Makes It the Dominant Insulation Type

7 Foam Glass Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Process

7.2.1 Limited Availability of Crts Is Affecting The Growth of the Segment

7.3 By Chemical Process

7.3.1 Chemical Foaming is the Dominant Process

8 Foam Glass Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building and Industrial Insulation

8.2.1 Excellent Insulation Properties Make Foam Glass an Ideal Insulation Material in Building and Industrial Application

8.3 Chemical Processing System

8.3.1 Good Chemical Resistance Makes Foam Glass A Preferred Insulation Material in the Segment

8.4 Consumer Abrasive

8.4.1 Non-Toxic Foam Glass Finds Use as Abrasives

8.5 Others

9 Foam Glass Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building Construction

9.2.1 Residential and Commercial Construction

9.2.1.1 Excellent Insulation Properties Make Foam Glass A Suitable Material for Residential and Commercial Construction

9.2.2 Civil Construction

9.2.2.1 Anti-Corrosion Properties of Foam Glass is Driving the Usage in Civil Construction

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Europe to Lead the Foam Glass Market in the Industrial Segment

9.4 Others

10 Foam Glass Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Newer Applications for Foam Glass Attracting New Entrants in the Foam Glass Market in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Demand for Foam Glass in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Industrial Segment to Lead the Foam Glass Market in Mexico

10.3 APAC

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Government Policy to Drive the Consumption of Foam Glass in China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 Need for Energy Efficiency in Building and Industrial Application is Driving the Demand for Foam Glass in the Country

10.3.3 South Korea

10.3.3.1 Industrial End-Use Industry Segment to Lead the Foam Glass Market in South Korea

10.3.4 Rest of APAC

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 Renovation of Existing Buildings Will Drive the Market in Germany

10.4.2 Sweden

10.4.2.1 Growing Consumption of Natural Gas Will Drive the Foam Glass Market in Sweden

10.4.3 Italy

10.4.3 Italy

10.4.4 Norway

10.4.4.1 Government Policies Regarding Energy-Efficient Residential Buildings to Drive the Foam Glass Market During the Forecast Period

10.4.5 Rest of the Europe

10.5 Rest of World

10.5.1 Middle East Africa

10.5.1.1 Increasing Awareness for Glass Recycling in the Region to Drive the Foam Glass Market During the Forecast Period

10.5.2 South America

10.5.2.1 Need For Energy-Efficient Acoustic Insulation Will Drive the Foam Glass Market in the Region

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.2 Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp. Ltd. (ZES)

11.3 UUSIOAINES OY/Ltd

11.4 Zhejiang DEHE Insulation Technology Co., Ltd. (DEHE)

11.5 Glapor

11.6 MISAPOR

11.7 Polydros

11.8 Earthstone International

11.9 Refaglass

11.10 Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd.

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Liaver

11.11.2 Ningbo Yoyo Foam Glass Co., Ltd

11.11.3 Stikloporas

11.11.4 Aero Aggregates

11.11.5 Veriso Schaumglass

11.11.6 Anglitemp

11.11.7 Specialty Products Insulation (SPI)

11.11.8 Pinosklo

11.11.9 Geocell

