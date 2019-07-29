International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, has achieved global standard to the ISO/IEC 27001 Certificate for Information Management. ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely recognised international standard for information security.

Grant Jeffery, CEO Assistance Services at International SOS commented on the certification, "In today's world, implementing the highest level of information security is critical to organisations and individuals alike. Our ongoing commitment to our customers is reflected in the achievement of this ISO/IEC 27001 certification. It reaffirms our stringent actions to maintaining internationally recognised information security controls across all of our services and offices globally. We are extremely proud to be able to say that for any organisations partnering with us to protect their global workforce, International SOS Information Security Policy, Standards, and Procedures align with ISO/IEC 27001 Information technology Security techniques Code of practice for information security management."

The certificate relates to International SOS services and products across all countries and locations globally. It covers Assistance center operations, Online Travel Products, such as the industry leading TravelTracker, Assistance App, TravelReady and Communications Portal, remote medical sites, clinics, medical supply chain services, and health and travel security services, Concierge Services and Aspire Digital solutions. The scope also includes operational procedures, security governance, legal oversight, IT systems, cyber security protection and monitoring systems, HR processes and physical security controls.

The standard is an excellent framework for an organisation that requires information asset protection. Achieving certification provides an assurance that internationally recognised information security controls are applied to protect information assets.

International SOS has achieved compliance to a number of ISO standards as part of its continuous quality improvement programme, including global certification across all International SOS business lines to ISO 9001:2015 for our integrated Quality Management System for its Assistance Centre's, International SOS Clinics and Medical Services. Its Assistance Centre in London was the first service platform in the world to be certified in the delivery of telehealth services (ISO/TS 13131:2014 ED1).

International SOS provides medical and travel security services 24/7/365 to clients working and travelling aboard. For more information about International SOS' Quality Programme, visit https://www.internationalsos.com/about-us/quality

