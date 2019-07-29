Toron, Inc. (OTC:TRON) Provides Corporate Status Regarding Corporate Actions

TORON, INC (OTC: TRON),provides its stockholders today with a corporate status regarding corporate actions.

The President of Toron, Inc., Massimo Meneghello, the President of VOX ON LINE SERVICOS DE COMUNICACOES LTDA (VOX), Renato Goncalves Dos Anjos, and WORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LLC, (WIS), Managing Director Massimo Travagli, each confirm that the agreements, including agreements for the transfer of shares to Mr. Travagli, have been completed and the three companies have entered into operational phase for Toron's new mobile applications. Mr. Meneghello reports he is pleased with the new strong partnership with VOX (https://voxonlinetel.live) and WIS (https://wiservicesllc.us) provides the shareholders an overview of its new partners:

World International Services LLC: Our Mission "To offer one ubiquitous global platform to securely connect any communication provider Worldwide" "Be the Catalyst for unlocking new values and solutions that drive profitability and make our partners and their customers successful on an ever-changing market place " Lead the industry transformation! OTT Platform Our industry breakthrough innovative OTT Platform solution enables you to recognize, manage and OTT traffic on your network. This enables you to manage how your network is used, enforce policy, manage Quality of Service (QoS) and offer Tiered service plans. With our solution, Toron will be a NEOBANK built on a Fintech Platform , WIS has a worldwide Platform for distribution of prepaid payments processor, offering payment and services to retailers in more then 39 countries /No Roaming Fees Product SIM with Worldwide partners and IMTU ( International Mobile Top Ups with over 450 carriers ) Through our terminals, mobile applications and integrated point of- sale (POS) systems we distribute a supply of electronic products from many of the most well-known prepaid brands to retailers both large and small. WIS 's has the majority control of the distributions products , and co/branded Apps, such as https://paytogo.app . Partnership with an European Company and using an e-money licensee for SEPA countries . WIS will be supporting the new Toron applications. On July 18th, 2019, Massimo Travagli its Managing Director states and confirms: "Partnership and exclusivity distribution agreement with Tron ".We creates sales networks for virtual goods and services market . VOX ON LINE SERVICOS DE COMUNICACOES LTDA ( Brazil July 2019 ) Its service is monitored by the 24x7 NOC, e Competitive local and international pricing and the best 4G voice and data coverage in Brazil. Fully integrated with our fixed telephony services /DID' and with functionalities such as split-billing and on line management, we offer the right mobile plans to keep your company and team always connected.

Acquisitions/Partnership 2019 :UUDI APPLICATION (https://uudi.com.br) https://youtu.be/yZTa7fVDEQg . New Application, forecasting millions of download customers in Brazil and soon World Wide ( International Top Up-Money Transfer-Gift and Vouchers -Uber- Netflix- Sky- Carrefour -Visa/ Mastercard Prepaid ) December 2019 - Vox & UUDI will launch the APP to Colombia-Uruguay-Paraguay- Mexico reaching over 30 Millions customers.The Prepaid Debit Card "FOR EVERYBODY" With VOX-UUDI prepaid debit cards ( coming in December 2019 ) it's easy to shop online, pay bills and make everyday purchases. There is no up front fee or credit check to order a card online, and no minimum balance required. Your money is protected against unauthorized transactions. You can manage your account on line and track your spending 24/7 with our mobile app. We created this to meet the needs of a particular people. we see un- and underbanked Brazilian- Colombian-Mexican ( LATAM ) Americans as important individuals and try to get to know them and their specific needs on a personal level. . On July 18th, 2019, Renato Goncalves Dos Anjos its President states and confirms: "Partnership and exclusivity distribution agreement with Tron . Mr. Meneghello reports WIS is in the final development of the TRON e-Pay application for mobile payment services and the development of a TRON mobile messenger application, which be marketed in South America, Europe and the United States. Mr. Meneghello confirms the companies websites, http://www.toroninc.com and http://www.toronusa.us are going to be live with a linkage for its new mobile e-payment application under the management of its partner VOX. Mr. Meneghello further confirms to the shareholders that the Company with its strategic partners has completed the necessary agreements to bring the three companies together for a development of a global payment base for Toron, Inc. The Company is finalizing the requirements of OTC Markets for its current status and shall be pursing further activities to pursue a full reporting status with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. TORON, INC., is a Nevada based publicly held corporation on the OTC Markets, (OTCTRON). Toron has recently relocated its offices in New York, New York to coordinate our new partnerships. The Company focus is management, development and financing acquisitions.