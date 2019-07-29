Toron, Inc. (OTC:TRON) Provides Corporate Status Regarding Corporate Actions

The President of Toron, Inc., Massimo Meneghello, the President of VOX ON LINE SERVICOS DE COMUNICACOES LTDA (VOX), Renato Goncalves Dos Anjos, and WORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LLC, (WIS), Managing Director Massimo Travagli, each confirm that the agreements, including agreements for the transfer of shares to Mr. Travagli, have been completed and the three companies have entered into operational phase for Toron's new mobile applications. Mr. Meneghello reports he is pleased with the new strong partnership with VOX (https://voxonlinetel.live) and WIS (https://wiservicesllc.us) provides the shareholders an overview of its new partners:
World International Services LLC: Our Mission "To offer one ubiquitous global platform to securely connect any communication provider Worldwide" "Be the Catalyst for unlocking new values and solutions that drive profitability and make our partners and their customers successful on an ever-changing market place " Lead the industry transformation! OTT Platform Our industry breakthrough innovative OTT Platform solution enables you to recognize, manage and OTT traffic on your network. This enables you to manage how your network is used, enforce policy, manage Quality of Service (QoS) and offer Tiered service plans. With our solution, Toron will be a NEOBANK built on a Fintech Platform , WIS has a worldwide Platform for distribution of prepaid payments processor, offering payment and services to retailers in more then 39 countries /No Roaming Fees Product SIM with Worldwide partners and IMTU ( International Mobile Top Ups with over 450 carriers ) Through our terminals, mobile applications and integrated point of- sale (POS) systems we distribute a supply of electronic products from many of the most well-known prepaid brands to retailers both large and small. WIS 's has the majority control of the distributions products , and co/branded Apps, such as https://paytogo.app . Partnership with an European Company and using an e-money licensee for SEPA countries . WIS will be supporting the new Toron applications. On July 18th, 2019, Massimo Travagli its Managing Director states and confirms: "Partnership and exclusivity distribution agreement with Tron ".We creates sales networks for virtual goods and services market . VOX ON LINE SERVICOS DE COMUNICACOES LTDA ( Brazil July 2019 ) Its service is monitored by the 24x7 NOC, e Competitive local and international pricing and the best 4G voice and data coverage in Brazil. Fully integrated with our fixed telephony services /DID' and with functionalities such as split-billing and on line management, we offer the right mobile plans to keep your company and team always connected.
Acquisitions/Partnership 2019 :UUDI APPLICATION (https://uudi.com.br) https://youtu.be/yZTa7fVDEQg . New Application, forecasting millions of download customers in Brazil and soon World Wide ( International Top Up-Money Transfer-Gift and Vouchers -Uber- Netflix- Sky- Carrefour -Visa/ Mastercard Prepaid ) December 2019 - Vox & UUDI will launch the APP to Colombia-Uruguay-Paraguay- Mexico reaching over 30 Millions customers.The Prepaid Debit Card "FOR EVERYBODY" With VOX-UUDI prepaid debit cards ( coming in December 2019 ) it's easy to shop online, pay bills and make everyday purchases. There is no up front fee or credit check to order a card online, and no minimum balance required. Your money is protected against unauthorized transactions. You can manage your account on line and track your spending 24/7 with our mobile app. We created this to meet the needs of a particular people. we see un- and underbanked Brazilian- Colombian-Mexican ( LATAM ) Americans as important individuals and try to get to know them and their specific needs on a personal level. . On July 18th, 2019, Renato Goncalves Dos Anjos its President states and confirms: "Partnership and exclusivity distribution agreement with Tron . Mr. Meneghello reports WIS is in the final development of the TRON e-Pay application for mobile payment services and the development of a TRON mobile messenger application, which be marketed in South America, Europe and the United States. Mr. Meneghello confirms the companies websites, http://www.toroninc.com and http://www.toronusa.us are going to be live with a linkage for its new mobile e-payment application under the management of its partner VOX. Mr. Meneghello further confirms to the shareholders that the Company with its strategic partners has completed the necessary agreements to bring the three companies together for a development of a global payment base for Toron, Inc. The Company is finalizing the requirements of OTC Markets for its current status and shall be pursing further activities to pursue a full reporting status with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. TORON, INC., is a Nevada based publicly held corporation on the OTC Markets, (OTCTRON). Toron has recently relocated its offices in New York, New York to coordinate our new partnerships. The Company focus is management, development and financing acquisitions.
VOX ON LINE SERVICIOS DE COMUNICACOES LTDA (VOX): is a technology company, incorporated in Rio De Janeiro Brazil in March 2007, to provide information technology ("IT") consulting services and a virtual and electronic payment processing platform in Brazil. In 2016 and 2017, focused on developing Vox-/platform . The principal business and growth opportunities in the future will arise from our virtual and electronic /transactions/Gift card/GSM Top Ups/Sending payment processing platform that was developed to serve under served communities in Brazil. During the past 24 months, Vox invested significant capital and internal resources in the development of Vox Terminal . The platform is centered around a proprietary WALLET application ("Wallet") and helps consumers and businesses process payment transactions and manage their payments efficiently. Vox also offer prepaid cards which our users can fund using money transfers from the Wallet. Over 130 millions Brazilian consumers connected to the internet https://www.statista.com/statistics/271411/number- of-internet-users-in-selected-countries/. The ongoing migration from cash, check, and other paper methods of payment to electronic (e.g. prepaid card) and virtual payments continues to benefit the transaction processing industry globally. We believe that the penetration of electronic and virtual payments in Brazil is significantly lower relative to more mature markets. Thus, as the Brazilian market continues to grow and financial inclusion increases, the emergence of a larger and more sophisticated consumer base may influence and drive an increase in electronic and virtual payments usage. Vox has a partnership with UUDI a mobile application that holds users' cash and can be used to process a variety of consumer transactions. Users can deposit money - or cash into their Wallet by using the application to generate a virtual boleto bancário slip, which includes a barcode that serves as a unique routing number. Users can bring these virtual boletos with their cash to any location that processes transactions and make deposits into their Wallet. Boletos are processed in many locations throughout Brazil, including supermarket chains, convenience stores, and lottery ticket vendors.
WORLD INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LLC ( WIS) Currently generate significantly all of our revenue from our IT consulting services. The business helps our clients manage their IT environments so that they can improve business outcomes and transform operations. Our goal is to build high- performance solutions for our clients, offering a diverse array of services that include core business consulting, enterprise project management, information technology services and outsourcing, development and operations services, blockchain platform and cloud services, advance integration services, web development and automation services, and strategic development services, among others. Working closely with our clients, we develop products and solutions that are designed to help clients increase productivity, efficiency, revenue, and profit margin.
Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Toron, Inc believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Toron is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters,obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.
SOURCE: Toron, Inc.
