Redemption of convertible bonds Further to the announcement published on the 24th of June 2019 on the subject, Ichor Coal N.V. is pleased to announce the redemption of outstanding convertible bonds to the value of EUR43.1m. Tennor Holding B.V. is the holder of the remaining bonds totaling EUR34.5m. Tennor Holding B.V. has made an irrevocable undertaking to Ichor Coal N.V. to convert its entire bondholding into ordinary shares of the company at an issue price of EUR0.10 per share immediately after the partial redemption. This announcement contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.