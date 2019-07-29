Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting

on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares

(FR0000121485) from July 22 to 26, 2019:

Issuer's

name Issuer's identifying code Date of

transaction Identifying code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price of

the purchased

shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/07/2019 FR0000121485 1 811 524.76780 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/07/2019 FR0000121485 15 632 524.33080 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/07/2019 FR0000121485 24 719 518.94940 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/07/2019 FR0000121485 24 371 512.51150 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/07/2019 FR0000121485 46 016 472.47070 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/07/2019 FR0000121485 9 935 472.46040 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/07/2019 FR0000121485 4 430 472.64850 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/07/2019 FR0000121485 13 939 472.27710 BATE TOTAL 140 853 493.9691

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5c507b2cb9f0b640/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-22-to-26-2019.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

