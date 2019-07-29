Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' annual meeting
on April 24, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares
(FR0000121485) from July 22 to 26, 2019 (French only):
Issuer's
Issuer's identifying code
Date of
Identifying code
Aggregated
Daily weighted
Market
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
22/07/2019
FR0000121485
1 811
524.76780
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
23/07/2019
FR0000121485
15 632
524.33080
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
24/07/2019
FR0000121485
24 719
518.94940
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
25/07/2019
FR0000121485
24 371
512.51150
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
26/07/2019
FR0000121485
46 016
472.47070
XPAR
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
26/07/2019
FR0000121485
9 935
472.46040
CHIX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
26/07/2019
FR0000121485
4 430
472.64850
TRQX
KERING
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
26/07/2019
FR0000121485
13 939
472.27710
BATE
TOTAL
140 853
493.9691
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5c507b2cb9f0b640/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-22-to-26-2019.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
Contacts:
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com