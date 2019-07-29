Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

29 July 2019

Following a General Meeting of the Company held today, the Board is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to Shareholders were passed on a show of hands. Following the passing of the Special Resolution in relation to the proposed Placing Programme, the Company expects to publish a prospectus in relation to the Placing Programme in the coming weeks.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 56,349,008 99.47% 299,758 0.53% 56,648,766 180,932 2. To authorise the Directors to allot up to a maximum aggregate number of 60 million shares as provided for under the Company's placing programme. 55,327,789 97.80% 1,246,577 2.20% 56,574,366 255,331 Special Resolutions 3. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.



55,384,572 98.27% 972,387 1.73% 56,356,959 472,739 4. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities pursuant to the Company's placing programme. 52,882,263 93.89% 3,443,180 6.11% 56,325,443 504,254

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 197,411,712.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.finsburygt.com

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 28 June 2019 (the "Circular"), which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3170 8732