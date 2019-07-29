The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Thursday, August 1, 2019. The following changes in constituents will take place: RIKV 19 1115 will be removed from the NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes RIKV 20 0205 will be added to the NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes Please find attached the new composition of the indexes. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=732967