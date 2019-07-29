MPX International Corporation: MPX International's Canveda Inc. Receives Licence Amendment for Sale of Dried/Fresh Cannabis from Health Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

Canveda Commences Sales to Medical Patients

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI; OTC:MPXOF) is pleased to announce that Canveda Inc. ("Canveda"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPXI, has received approval from Health Canada to sell Cannabis, effective as of July 26, 2019, in accordance with Sections 11(5), 17(5) and 27 of the Cannabis Regulations pursuant to an application to amend the conditions of its previously obtained licence for standard cultivation to allow for the sale of fresh and dried cannabis products.

In addition to sales to other Licenced Producers, the amended licence authorizes the sale of fresh and dried cannabis:

directly to medical patients; all of the provincial and territorial cannabis boards; and holders of a licence for sale.

"The ability to sell into both the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Canada as a result of this amendment represents a significant milestone for Canveda and opens the door to significant growth opportunities that we are ready to capitalize on," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPX International. "On the recreational side, we will be able to apply to provincial boards to provide fresh and dried cannabis directly into a high demand market that has been limited by supply constraints. On the medical side, we have a comprehensive growth strategy with all of the required elements in place so that we may begin to immediately execute on our plan to drive patient acquisition, revenue growth and shareholder value."

The Medical Cannabis Learning Network (the "Medical CLN") is expected to play a key role in the Company's sales growth. This turnkey video learning and engagement platform can be accessed by patients via a secure online portal or at in-store kiosks found in medical clinics, pharmacies and the offices of natural health practitioners. Patients wanting to learn about various aspects of medical cannabis, including how products work and which formulations are most appropriate for them, are able to access fact-based information in a safe and compliant manner via the Medical CLN. They are also able to fulfill prescriptions for products from Licenced Producers, including Canveda.

In addition, the Medical CLN will assist Spartan Wellness Corporation ("Spartan"), which provides support services to veterans, with the conversion of its patients to Canveda, enabling better patient adherence and improved patient outcomes. Spartan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPXI.

The Canveda facility, located near Peterborough, Ontario, is a fully-licenced 12,000 square foot facility with annual production capacity of 1,200 kilograms.

"We are fully ready to roll out our Medical CLN. Providing people with fact-based information directly personal to them is a unique mechanism that supports patients, facilitates knowledge transfer, and helps drive patient acquisition. With marketing regulations limiting the ways in which to build brand awareness, we believe the Medical CLN is an excellent conduit to capture the attention of new potential medical cannabis patients," said Michael Arnkvarn, Chief Operating Officer, MPXI Canada. "Furthermore, the CLN will enable us to more fully serve our already strong patient base through Spartan Wellness, which is dedicated to serving the medical needs of Canadian veterans and first responders."

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

