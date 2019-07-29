The solar PV system is part of a 1.25 MW portfolio, where power will be sold to the island's villagers through pre-paid net metering. The Asian Development Bank, with the help of other institutions, is supporting the deployment of solar on the Pacific Ocean's small island nations.Tonga's most remote island, Niuatoputapu, is all set for the development of a new solar mini grid. The King of Tonga, Tupou VI, led a groundbreaking ceremony for the solar PV array which will connect to 210 homes. "The Government of Tonga is pleased to help deliver the country's first off-grid solar plant to 740 people ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...