The global plant-based beverages market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005228/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global plant-based beverages market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global plant-based beverages market size is the health benefits associated with plant-based beverages. Plant-based protein in plant-based beverages offers a plethora of health benefits that include weight loss, strengthens the immune system, and reduces the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the awareness about the health benefits of plant-based beverages, such as soy milk, almond milk, pea-based beverages, rice milk, coconut-based beverages, and oat milk, is increasing significantly. Thus, the increasing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based beverages is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global plant-based beverages market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market: Growing Popularity of Organic Plant-Based Beverages

The popularity of organic food and beverages including plant-based beverages is rising globally. The preference for organic plant-based beverages among consumers is increasing because these products are healthier in nature and are sourced from better quality natural ingredients. Thus, the majority of vendors in the market are incorporating USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients in their plant-based beverages. Hence, the growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages, other factors such as increasing investments and acquisitions, and innovations in products and packaging will have a significant impact on the growth of the plant-based beverages market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Plant-based beverages Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global plant-based beverages market worth by source (almond, soy, coconut, and others) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the plant-based beverages market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The plant-based beverages market analysis report identifies factors such as the incorporation of innovative manufacturing processes, and the emergence of new startups and companies to account for the market dominance of APAC during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005228/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com