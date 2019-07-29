Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Further to its news release issued on July 26, 2019 announcing its holdings in Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) ("Mimi"), Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. ("Bloom Burton") has filed an amended and restated early warning report reflecting the correct number of securities it held prior to the acquisition of 200,000 common shares of Mimi on July 4, 2019. Prior to such acquisition, Bloom Burton beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, 2,893,267 common shares and 1,479,240 common share purchase warrants representing approximately 5.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 9.87% on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants. Bloom Burton currently beneficially owns, directly and indirectly, 3,231,867 Shares representing approximately 6.52% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.53% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the Warrants.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. Bloom Burton has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Mimi is located at 610 Chartwell Road, Suite 202, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2X6. A copy of the amended early warning report will appear on Mimi's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Sonia Yung, General Counsel, Bloom Burton at (416) 640-7575.

Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.

65 Front St. E., Suite 300

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B5

