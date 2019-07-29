Conference call to be held on July 31, 2019

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it will be attending and presenting at the Sprott Global Resource Symposium being held in Vancouver from July 30 to August 2, 2019. Management will be meeting with attendees of the conference to provide an update on its exploration program and other activities at the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project ("Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

In addition, Aurania has scheduled a webcasted conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 12:00pm EDT (9:00am Vancouver time) to provide those who will not be attending this conference an opportunity to hear a similar update. Dr. Keith Barron, Aurania's Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Richard Spencer, the Company's President, will make a short presentation during the call and will be available to answer callers' questions.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Time: 12:00pm EDT (9:00am Vancouver time)

Webcast URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/aurania20190731.html

When prompted, webcast participants enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email Address.

PARTICIPANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

UK & Europe Toll Free: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join Aurania's conference call.

Private Placement

As announced in a press release dated July 18, 2019, the Company is currently undertaking a $4 million private placement to fund its exploration and on-going drill testing of targets. If you would like more information on how to participate or you are unsure of what exemption you may be able to participate under, please contact carolyn.muir@aurania.com.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

Manager - Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46576