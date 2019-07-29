Yokogawa Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its OpreX Profit-driven Operation Solution

The OpreX Profit-driven Operation solution is focused on solving plant performance issues in real-time

SANTA CLARA, California, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American integrated performance management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Yokogawa with the 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its differentiated solution offerings - Oprex Profit-driven Operation (PDO). This solution is expected to become the standard for managing global plant operations. It differentiates itself by assisting plant operators and engineers to collaboratively solve conflicting performance issues (e.g. production plan vs. energy conservation) in real-time before issues are reactively reported to plant management in a weekly/monthly meeting. The intrinsic capability of the solution to use operational health scores/indicators to model good behavior of operators, engineers and functional staffs drives customer stickiness and helps to change operator level and engineering level mindsets from status-quo operations to profit-driven operations.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/yokogawa

It is a unique offering from Yokogawa's integrated performance management (IPM) solutions portfolio, and is the result of the company's combined OT, IIoT, domain knowledge and industry best practice.

"Yokogawa's PDO solution leverages real-time and accurate plant Big Data from distributed control systems (DCS) and blends with intrinsic domain knowledge to create a new performance indicator called synaptic performance indicators (SPIs). These SPIs are synaptically-connected from plant operation to plant management," said Muthuraman 'Ram' Ramasamy, Industry Director with Frost & Sullivan. "The company has already created hundreds of SPIs across management objectives (e.g. Production, Profit, Energy, Reliability and Safety), vertical functions (e.g. process utilization, non-energy cost, energy cost, maintenance cost, incident), management (e.g. product plan vs. actual, chemical cost, energy consumption, HX availability, monitor incident), technical (e.g. product process utilization, chemical consumption, fuel consumption, heat Exchanger [HX] unit, risk factor), and Operation (e.g. product rate, chemical flow rate, Fuel flow rate, HX inlet temperature, overheat pressure).

PDO is a cutting-edge business innovation that helps customers shift from process control to performance control to realize real-time management. It could also be deployed as a training tool for Operators and Engineers, as it combines the perspectives of the management to drive operational profitability. For example, Yokogawa has structured more than 2,800 SPIs for refinery operations and 800 SPIs for ethylene operations. The company's ability to draw correlations between macro-level plant-level management objectives and micro-level SPIs underlines its focus on creating lasting value.

Yokogawa has structured the following SPIs to help customers measure, monitor, and manage:

Production

Feed and products complying with the plan



Capacity utilization



Minimization of off-spec products or reprocessing of slopped products

Profit

Maximization of higher value product yields



Minimization of quality give away



Supplemental materials than energy for manufacturing of products



Loss and flaring

Energy

Energy consumption (Fuel, Steam, Electricity)



Energy performance (Furnace, Heat Exchanger, Distillation column, Pipe)



Utility network (Fuel gas, Hydrogen, Steam, Electricity)



Carbon emission

Reliability

Plant availability



Equipment availability and efficiency



Critical operating points of each equipment

Safety

Safety risk factor of critical equipment



Violation of environmental regulations



Loss of containment



Flammable and toxic gas content



Lost time injury frequency rate



First aid injury frequency rate

"Knowing what to measure, when to measure, why to measure and what impact does changing one parameter have on another are critical questions that Yokogawa helps a customer answer to achieve profit-centric outcomes," noted Muthuraman Ramasamy. "It has uniquely positioned itself in the IPM space by ensuring that the PDO solution blends high-quality data from distributed control systems (DCS) with expert services from the recently acquired KBC Technologies to deliver profit-enhancing solutions."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Yokogawa

Founded in 1915, Yokogawa engages in broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control, and information. The industrial automation business provides vital products, services, and solutions to a diverse range of process industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, and pulp and paper. With the life innovation business, the company aims to radically improve productivity across the pharmaceutical and food industry value chains. The test & measurement, aviation, and other businesses continue to provide essential instruments and equipment with industry-leading precision and reliability. Yokogawa co-innovates with its customers through a global network of 113 companies spanning 60 countries, generating US$3.6 billion in sales in FY2018. For more information, please visit www.yokogawa.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com