Why Alibaba Deserves a Much Higher Valuation
For those that follow the hedge fund industry, you know that Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, LP, is a generational investor.
So, when Bridgewater purchased 84,629 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in 2018, you know that it was a bullish sign for BABA stock, despite the position representing a tiny portion of the fund.
But nevertheless, it was a start that could signal larger purchases of BABA stock in the future.
Now, as many of you know, I didn't need Dalio's move to support my bullish thesis on Alibaba. I have been bullish on BABA stock from the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
For those that follow the hedge fund industry, you know that Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, LP, is a generational investor.
So, when Bridgewater purchased 84,629 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in 2018, you know that it was a bullish sign for BABA stock, despite the position representing a tiny portion of the fund.
But nevertheless, it was a start that could signal larger purchases of BABA stock in the future.
Now, as many of you know, I didn't need Dalio's move to support my bullish thesis on Alibaba. I have been bullish on BABA stock from the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...