Natur International Corp.: Natur International Appoints Paul Bartley, Former Delori Foods Managing Director, as CEO

European functional product company, attracts leader of Global Import Export Powerhouse as its New CEO

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natur International Corp., (OTCQB: NTRU), a "farm-to-functional" producer of natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages including full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products, today announced that on July 19, 2019, the Board of Directors appointed Paul Bartley as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, filling an existing vacancy on the Board of Directors. Both appointments are effective immediately. Ms. Nina Storms has resigned as the interim-CEO; she will remain a board member of the Company.



Mr. Bartley, a seminarian global consumer goods leader, is an expert in all facets of fast-moving consumer goods sales, marketing, supply chain and consumer insights. As the former managing director of Delori Foods, a specialty markets distributor of niche food, beverage and alcohol brands, Mr. Bartley has been instrumental in growing his family's business assets throughout the USA and Asian markets. Most recently, he has led Delori Group initiatives to bring high value branded consumer goods direct to consumers in Asia.

"The Natur base of people, processes and products impresses me for its potential in the emerging functional consumer goods marketplace. I believe that their pioneering efforts in adding hemp extracts to food, beverage, beauty and cosmetics, health and wellness, and pet care will make a significant impact in the European retail and eCommerce channels," stated Mr. Bartley.

Nina Storms, Natur International Corp. non-executive board member, stated, "Paul has the innate capacity to see the market from an experienced and insightful way. He is extremely well-connected and has an impressive track record in fast-moving consumer goods. Paul's determined hands-on management style will ensure the optimization of our product line and routes to market from seed to sale. We look forward to his leadership and welcome him to Natur."

Mr. Bartley has been employed by a private group of family-owned businesses for over 25 years in many aspects of its food and beverage production, manufacturing, packaging, equipment, distribution, exporting, importing and ecommerce businesses. From January 2014 to June 2019, Mr. Bartley served as the managing director of Delori Foods, a specialty markets distributor of niche food, beverage and alcohol brands in the United States, Asian and other markets. Mr. Bartley has been instrumental in establishing and integrating into the Delori Group its China operations, including packaging, production, bottling, co-packing and distribution operations. Delori production includes several nationally-distributed brands throughout the greater China and USA markets, including award-winning FMCG brands in the food, beverage and dairy industries.

Mr. Bartley also has transformed the Delori Foods components and equipment division into developing transformative packaging and processing solutions to serve the hemp industries with functional edibles, vape, and processing technologies. In 2016, Mr. Bartley also established a venture under the name "YHT Technology" to develop SHARE as the next generation of software systems and affiliate marketing channel technologies for a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model capable of displacing and disrupting the retailer marketplace's stranglehold on consumer choices and brand access. SHARE's initial launch platform focuses on the China direct-to-consumer influencer-driven marketing channels. The SHARE mission is to ensure consumers around the world are free to access value-driven quality-of-life experiences in selecting and purchasing the world's next generation of authentic healthy and functional brands.

About Natur International Corp.

Natur, founded in 2015 to market "farm-to-functional" natural and organic plant-based foods and beverages, expanded its product portfolio this past year to include full and broad spectrum CBD (cannabinoid) and terpene-blended consumer products. With the portfolio expansion, Natur is moving swiftly to place relevant consumer goods in multiple health and wellness categories including food and beverage, snacks, health and beauty, supplements, sports and animal care. Natur personalizes nutrition and strives to enhance one's quality of life by utilizing the forces of nature.

Natur applies the most advanced and emerging hi-tech health methodologies as it markets nutritious, delicious and fresh-tasting products. By applying innovative technologies to the breeding of its plant sources, the extraction of its ingredients, and delicate shelf life extension, Natur ensures the peak of freshness, and supplies nutrient- dense products that are superior to competitors' offerings. The company remains astute to relevant "snackification" trends and goes to market through Europe's leading retailers, foodservice partners and online eCommerce subscription models. Visit the website at www.int.natur.eu .

