LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Executes Platform Service Agreement with ProcureAM

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), delivering progressive financial indices and marketing platforms for the LGBTQ community and their supporters, has entered into a platform service agreement (PSA) with ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC. The agreement grants the use of the LGBTQ Loyalty methodology for the creation of the first-ever LGBTQ Loyalty 100 Preference Index. By licensing the index methodology that incorporates LGBTQ constituent preferences with the performance of the nation's top equality-driven large-cap companies, the preference index is anticipated to deliver a significant equality benchmark in economic and social impact investing.

"Two years of related index development activity and our new index technology aided in the structuring of the LGBTQ Loyalty 100 Preference Index methodology. Today our resources and innovation have culminated at the right time for us to sponsor and license this groundbreaking index to the investment management industry," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

Demographic research has long demonstrated the unparalleled economic value of LGBTQ brand loyalty to corporations. By addressing the demand for more authentic LGBTQ constituent feedback, combined with the financial performance of equality-driven corporations, the sponsorship and PSA executed with ProcureAM furthers the LGBTQ Loyalty brand and creates a pathway to implement the preference index in the investment marketplace.

"Considering the unique synergies presented by our combined capabilities and investment outlook, this agreement with LGBTQ Loyalty is attractive as it addresses the appetite we have heard in the marketplace for inclusive index offerings," said Robert Tull, President of Procure Holdings, LLC.

American LGBTQ consumer spending represented $917 billion in purchasing power in 2017. As such, S&P 500 companies have taken notice and have expressed their desire for alignment with this expanding demographic to enhance diversity and inclusion policies. With the preference index methodology in process, LGBTQ Loyalty is expected to announce a series of index milestones throughout the third and fourth quarter of 2019.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. ("LGBTQ Loyalty") delivers progressive financial indices and marketing platforms for the LGBTQ community and their supporters. The Company is in the process of benchmarking the first-ever loyalty preference index. It will provide the LGBTQ community the power to contribute to the methodology calculation for its annual Top 100 U.S. Corporations listing of firms most loyal to advancing equality. The environmental, social and governance ("ESG") index, will offer an additional level of perspective and support for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes some of the most seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.

About Procure Holdings, LLC

Procure Holdings is a company dedicated to meeting the needs of the investment community through security product offerings, security structuring, intellectual product licensing, and the infrastructure consulting needs of asset managers, custodians and asset servicing companies in the global marketplace.

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. 750 N San Vicente Boulevard Suite 800 West

West Hollywood, CA 90069

press@lgbtql.com

1-310-870-9661

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LGBTQ Loyalty's actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development, marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553755/LGBTQ-Loyalty-Holdings-Executes-Platform-Service-Agreement-with-ProcureAM