Rising Biosciences, Inc.: Rising Biosciences Inc. Issues Progress Update on SNB Health Subsidiary: Expanded Outpatient Staffing to Handle Increased Client Demand and Closing Date Set for Sandusky Inpatient Facility Southern Northern Behavioral Health, Inc

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Rising Biosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: RBII) ("Rising Biosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on recent progress made by its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Northern Behavioral Health, Inc. (SNB Health). Due to rising client demand, SNB Health is currently hiring and training new staff, which is expected to greatly increase its outpatient treatment capacity in coming months. The company has been under contract to acquire a 40,000 square foot facility for use as a full services inpatient medical treatment facility for the treatment of patients suffering from substance addiction disorders, as announced on June 14th of this year. A closing date has now been set to complete the purchase on August 9th, 2019.

"We are actively expanding our staffing this month for our Alternative Medicine Centers of America outpatient clinics," said Art Hall, CEO of Rising Biosciences. "I just finished interviewing another doctor who we plan to hire, and we will continue to actively hire new physicians, mental health care professionals and addictions specialists until we are at full capacity to meet the rising demand. We are also requiring our current physicians and staff to complete the latest continuing education requirements in the near term future so that the entire staff will be at peak performance. At this Company, we take seriously the call to combat the opioid addiction epidemic in the Midwest by bringing clients together with the best treatments and the most highly qualified caregivers available. Opioid overdoses in the Midwest grew by over 70% in 2017, which is more than double the increase the rest of the US saw during the same period, and there is no end in sight. Our current increased staffing initiative is a complement to our newly produced line of Cannophen Broad-Spectrum CBD, which will be made available for treatment purposes. This is a culmination of our push to see the proper use of pharmaceutical grade, properly administered medical cannabis compounds used to combat the opioid crisis. A recent report by Grand View Research shows that states where medical cannabis is available are beginning to document a marked reduction in both abuse and overdose death from opioid addiction. At Rising Biosciences, we are positioning ourselves in the vanguard of medical solutions to stem the rising tide of needless opioid overdose deaths plaguing our society." SNB Health currently has four Alternative Medicine Centers of America outpatient clinics centers in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the Company is under contract to purchase a 40,000 square foot former recreational facility in the Sanduskey, Ohio area to be renovated as a premier, full service inpatient addiction treatment center, as announced previously. After several rounds of negotiation, a definitive date for a closing of August 9th, 2019 has now been set. The planned setting for the center has been likened to that of a spa or resort and is intended to offer the best possible medical treatment for resident patients while also addressing the mental, emotional and physical health and wellness issues that act as contributing factors for many sufferers of substance addiction. The center will be a singularly unique inpatient facility in the Midwest and will cater to clients with a need for treatment in a private, focused and peaceful atmosphere with round the clock care. It will be a part of the Alternative Medicine Centers of America network and will both refer patients to the existing inpatient clinics, and receive referrals for inpatient clients. While it will specialize in inpatient care, outpatient treatment will also be available in the Sanduskey center.

Rising Biosciences is a developing leader in the addictions treatment market, with a strategically multifaceted business model intended to bring the latest scientific advancements in cutting edge treatment to every aspect of patient care, particularly in light of the latest developments in the proper use of medical cannabis for opioid addiction. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids.(https://www.drugabuse.gov/drugs-abuse/opioids/opioid-overdose-crisis) This makes opioid overdose the single largest cause of accidental death in the United States. According to Goldstein Research, the substance abuse treatment market is expected to reach $1.84 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5%.

About Rising Biosciences Inc. - RBII operates three distinct business units. The first business unit is a physicians' practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction, and terminal patients. The second business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals within the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA. The third business unit offers cutting edge behavioral health medical treatment for substance addiction from branches throughout the Midwest.

