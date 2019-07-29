Stock Day Media: Medicine Man Technologies Featured on the Stock Day Podcast

One of the Fastest Growing Media Outlets for Micro-Cap companies Discusses Current Growth Plan and Investment Catalysts with CEO Andy Williams

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Host of Stock Day Podcast, Everett Jolly, welcomed Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) ("the Company"), a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and growing supplies, in a recent interview with Co-Founder and CEO Andy Williams.

In the episode, Jolly and Williams discussed the recent Colorado legislature, House Bill (HB) 19 - 1090, which Williams helped write. He explained his views on the passing of the bill which allows public company ownership of cannabis licenses in Colorado and how that will impact the cannabis landscape for Colorado as well as Medicine Man Technologies. Williams cited the Company's unique position to capitalize upon the growing opportunities in Colorado that have been made possible by the passing of HB19 - 1090.

Medicine Man Technologies has secured expanded cultivation operations through an announced pending acquisition with Medicine Man Denver and more recently Los Sueños Farms, as well as advanced extraction platforms through MedPharm and Purplebee's partnerships. "We're focusing our acquisition efforts on products, brands, and retail locations," explained Williams. "We're also looking at the distribution of our retail outlets throughout the state" he added.

Williams also highlighted the Company's extensive growth throughout the past two years as well as its continued expansion outside Colorado with the production facilities in Colombia and its recent investment from Dye Capital & Company. Williams explained that the next year will result in numerous one-time costs, including acquisitions, audits, and building-out infrastructure. The Company also intends to use a small portion of the funds to fuel the growth of current projects.

Jolly then asked about the Company's expansion into Colombia. Williams explained that the Company is poised to initiate and build-out their planned cultivation and research facilities pending the finalization of a few requirements, including validating their genetics with the Colombian government. Once these facilities are operational, the Company can begin sales of cannabis in the region.

To close the interview, Williams shared that he believes the Company is currently significantly undervalued, given the size of its current projects relative to others in the industry. With the Company continuing to grow, now is the ideal time for interested investors to take a look at Medicine Man Technologies; publicly trading under the ticker symbol MDCL.

To hear Andy Williams' entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7326924-medicine-man-technologies-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and 7 countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (I) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Podcast

602-441-3474

SOURCE: Stock Day Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553677/Medicine-Man-Technologies-Featured-on-the-Stock-Day-Podcast