Julie Erickson Hosts Endurance Pilates Group Reformer Instructor Training

Endurance Pilates and Yoga to Offer Weekend Long Session

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Julie Erickson, Founder of Endurance Pilates and Yoga, is excited to offer Group Reformer Instructor Training at Endurance Pilates and Yoga on August 23 to 25, 2019. The sessions will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019. This comprehensive session, taught by highly experienced fitness instructor Julie Erickson, costs $299.00 to register.

Pilates Reformer training involves the use of a piece of equipment aptly named the "Reformer", which was developed by Pilates' founder, Joseph Pilates. The reformer looks like a bedframe with a flat platform, which rolls back and forth using a set of springs. These springs provide varying levels of resistance as the machine is in use. The reformer also has an adjustable foot bar, as well as straps. The reformer uses a unique combination of a user's body weight and the resistance of the springs to help improve overall health and fitness levels.

As many experienced users know, the reformer is an extremely versatile piece of equipment, and is seen as a staple in the practice of Pilates. It is equally suited to both beginners and the most advanced practitioners.

The benefits of reformer training include increased flexibility, coordination and balance, which can lead to better posture, movement and relief from back and other pain. Julie Erickson applies her decades of experience to guide students toward a more fit and healthy lifestyle. Julie and the team at Endurance Pilates and Yoga deliver Group Reformer Instructor Training in a positive, supportive, energetic and fun atmosphere.

At Endurance Pilates and Yoga, Julie Erickson has developed the Endurance Method of fitness and personal training, offering classical authentic Pilates, power vinyasa yoga and barre classes. Endurance Pilates and Yoga utilizes both classical and contemporary models of Pilates to ensure clients get the best workout.

Julie Erickson is the owner and founder of Endurance Pilates and Yoga, located in Boston Massachusetts and New York City. She has been teaching fitness classes for over twenty years and is passionate about the power and benefits of fitness for all. Julie has worked with a wide variety of clients from all walks of life, including professional athletes and dancers, new moms and avid golfers, to name but a few. For more information about Endurance Pilates and Yoga's upcoming Group Reformer Instructor Training, please visit: http://www.endurancepilatesandyoga.com/instructor-education.html

