sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.07.2019 | 15:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Visiongain Publishes Global Busbar Protection Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Voltage (Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Extra High Voltage), by Impedance (Low Impedance, High Impedance), by End User (Utilities, Industries, Transportation), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Visiongain Logo

Market Definition:
• Busbar play a significant role in power transmission and distribution. It is employed as a central distribution point for all feeders.
• In the case of a fault, current on the busbar becomes high, resulting to mechanical destruction, which would affect all feeders.

Market Overview and Trends
• High speed operation, reliability and stability are the major parameters in terms of selecting a busbar protection.
• The second zone distance protection relays on incoming feeder, with operating time of 0.3 to 0.5 seconds have been applied for busbar protection.
• Extra high-voltage power transmission infrastructure transmits the power generated by Medium Voltage wind and solar plants.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-busbar-protection-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Significant rise in the investment to modernize the transmission & distribution infrastructure and surge in prominence on renewable energy sources across the globe are driving the busbar protection market.
• Expansion of digital protection relay is a major factor propelling the busbar protection market growth.
• Considerably growing per capita electricity consumption and development of digital protection infrastructure is further fuelling the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital investment
• Delay in grid expansion projects

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-busbar-protection-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Voltage
• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029
• High Voltage Market, 2019-2029
• Extra High Voltage Market, 2019-2029

Impedance
• Low Impedance Market
• High Impedance Market

End User
• Utilities Market, 2019-2029
• Industries Market, 2019-2029
• Transportation Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:
• Increased investments in smart grids and energy systems by the major key players.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved busbar protection technology across various sectors.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB
Alfanar
Andritz
Arcteq
Basler Electric
Benchmarking
Eaton
Erlphase Power Technologies
GE
Mitsubishi Electric
NR Electric
Reliserv Solution
Schneider Electric
SEL
Siemens
Toshiba
ZIV

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta