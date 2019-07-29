Solar Tracker Market Projected to Reach More Than US$ 18.5 Bn by 2026; Rise in the Demand for Green Energy to Propel Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Solar Tracker Market Research Report are NClave, NEXTracker, Exosun, Soltec, SunPower, Sun Action Trackers, Array Technologies, PV Hardware, Arctech Solar, Scorpius Trackers, Convert Italia, Ideematec, Solar Steel, STI Norland, and other prominent market players

PUNE, India, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Solar Tracker Market is projected to gain impetus from the increasing demand for green energy across the globe. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Solar Tracker Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026," the global Solar Tracker Market was valued at nearly US$ 8 Bn in 2018. It is projected to reach more than US$ 18.5 Bnby the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period. The report suggests that the governments of numerous countries have been creating awareness regarding the benefits and requirements of green energy in order to reduce the emission of carbon. This is anticipated to be one of the major drivers that is likely to increase the global Solar Tracker Market sales. Also, small and big key market players have begun to invest huge sums of money in this industry. This will also put a positive impact on the global market.

Rise in the Adoption Rate of Renewable Energy Resources to Favor Significant Growth in Latin America

The global Solar Tracker Market is geographically segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, North America accounts for the highest global Solar Tracker Market share. The region is followed by Latin America and Asia Pacific. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Latin America will witness notable growth in Solar Tracker Market. This is because there has been an increasing adoption of renewable source of energy in the countries, such as Mexico and Brazil. It has led to a rise in the demand for solar trackers. Solar energy has been dominating the market in Latin America and it is likely to remain the same throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region had accounted for the highest demand for solar trackers in 2017, with approximately 3-3.5GW demand. The region has few upcoming expansion plans for the global Solar Tracker Market. This will act as a fruitful opportunity for the usage of solar tracker in Latin America.

Mecasolar, Trina Solar, and Other Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Advantage By Tactical Acquisitions and Investments

Mecasolar, a designer and manufacturer of innovative solar trackers, based in Spain, announced its agreement with Cobra Group, door-to-door selling and marketing company, headquartered in China, in April 2019. The agreement was signed with the aim to supply 186 MW of solar trackers for an upcoming photovoltaic project that will be built by the ACS subsidiary in Escatron, located in Zaragoza. Trina Solar, a global leading provider for smart energy solution and PV module, based in China, announced in May 2018 that it has acquired NClave Renewables, a developer, producer, and installer of solar trackers, headquartered in Spain. This acquisition is one of the latest long-term investments that will boost the global solar trackers market growth. NClave Renewables will be able to present its solar products at the global market, including China.

NClave Renewables had been shipping their products in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. But the company has its offices across the globe, in countries, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Australia, and South America. Previously, in January 2018, three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturing companies, namely, Neo Solar Power, Solartech, and Gintech, announced that they will be merging to form a new company named United Renewable Energy Co. For more than ten years, all the three companies have been involved in the production of solar module, silicon wafer, power grid, solar cell, and other similar solar energy chains.

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, investment scenario, technological advancement, and key industry trends.

Key companies covered in the report

NEXTracker

Array Technologies

Soltec

Arctech Solar

Convert Italia

PV Hardware

STI Norland

NClave

Ideematec

Solar Steel

SunPower

Scorpius Trackers

Exosun

Sun Action Trackers

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends - For Major Countries



Latest Technological Advancement



Key Industry Developments - Investment Scenario, Renewable Targets, etc.



Regulatory Landscape - Policies, Incentives, etc.



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Solar Tracker Market Analysis (MW & US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type



Photovoltaic (PV)





Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Movement



Single Axis





Dual Axis



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application



Utility





Non-Utility



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region



North America





Latin America





Europe





Asia Pacifi





Middle East & Africa

& Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

