SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Stand-up Pouches Market Procurement Intelligence Report

The packaging industry is experiencing unique packaging and labeling requirements, which are being triggered by the change in the food habits of consumers that is gradually becoming a worldwide phenomenon. For instance, most people are developing a penchant towards consuming snacks and small portions of food which require to be packed in on-the-go and resealable packages. Characterized by these features along with on-the-go and resealable, stand-up pouches are gaining popularity owing to its functionality in packing small portions of content that can be consumed in a single serving. Typically, stand-up pouches consume lesser resources and energy for their production and produce lesser waste in comparison to packaging solutions such as glass and metal containers. Such aspects are driving its adoption across the FMCG enterprises who are seeking flexible packaging solutions while fulfilling their sustainability goals. These factors are driving the spend momentum of the stand-up pouches market to a significant extent.

High demand for premium pet foods such as natural, organic, and raw foods is driving the demand for stand-up pouches in North America and Europe. An improving purchasing power of the middle-class population in the developing regions such as APAC, MEA, and South America is resulting in the growing demand for easy-to-prepare and convenient packaged foods. This is driving the demand for stand-up pouches that offer conveniences such as the ability to incorporate user convenient features, including handles.

This stand-up pouches market procurement intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers are advised to conduct periodic forecasts to estimate the demand for stand-up pouches to ensure efficient flow of goods throughout the supply chain," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This stand-up pouches market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Growing focus of buyers and end-consumers on sustainability will drive the category demand

Rise in logistics cost will be a key concern for buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs.

Report scope snapshot: Stand-up pouches

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

