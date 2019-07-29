Humanity 2.0: Global Thought Leaders Assemble At The Vatican For The Transhuman Code Meeting Of The Minds

Finance and Technology Experts David Fergusson and Carlos Moreira Join Academic, Corporate, Policy and Religious Leaders to Deliberate 'Technology and Human Flourishing'

VATICAN CITY & ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / ?Humanity 2.0, a non-profit human progress accelerator and social impact initiative with the support of the Pontifical Lateran University at the Vatican, announces a dynamic forum, ?Technology and Human Flourishing, ?to be held today July 29 at the Collegio Teutonico in Vatican City.

This exclusive gathering of technology, corporate, finance, government, academic, ecclesiastic and media leaders is an interactive forum to catalyze awareness and establish the best path forward with humanity and technology in harmony.

The critical discussion will be led by David Fergusson and Carlos Moreira, authors of the new best-selling book, The transHuman Code? and the author of ?Artificial Humanity?, Father Phillip Larrey, together with Matthew Sanders, the CEO of Humanity 2.0. The think tank forum - 'TransHuman Code Meeting of The Minds'will focus on the subject of these thought-provoking ground breaking books.

David Fergusson, co-author of ?The transhuman Code? states "?In this, the age of technological revolution, advocating and innovating the greatest good for all humanity is paramount to realizing the full potential of our future."Fergusson is the Executive Director of M&A for the leading US investment bank Generational Equity and Chairman of The M&A Advisor.

"Never has there been a more important time in our history for business, government, academic and religious leaders to align on the core tenants of humanity, states Carlos Moreira, co-author of ?The transHuman Code. Swiss cybersecurity and IoT pioneer, Carlos Moreira is the CEO of Wisekey International.

"Humanity is at a crossroads and the time has come for us not just to think collaboratively, but to put our thoughts into action", states Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0. "This event assembles thought leaders from around the world to collaboratively act on providing global solutions."

"Technology is shaping the fabric of our society", states Rev. Philip Larrey, author of ?Artificial Humanity and? Connected World?. "And while Artificial Intelligence has captured the imagination of a generation, we need to challenge all to ensure that the ethical foundation is firmly established to fully thrive."

Matt Bird, Host of the Traders Network Show and Advisor to Humanity 2.0, commented; enterprise adoption of new technologies including Artificial intelligence (AI), gives organizations great power to create automated efficiency. It's our duty and responsibility as corporate leaders to make sure that technology doesn't displace humanity but empowers humans to make better decisions in the work place - not replace them.

"The transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds" originated in Davos, Switzerland in 2015 where global leaders assembled to discuss the impending impact of the 4thIndustrial Revolution. Since that ground breaking event, authors Fergusson and Moreira have brought technology, corporate, finance, government, academic, and media leaders together at gatherings across the world to discuss how we can program our future for the betterment of all. This extensive research, culminated in the publishing of the book, The transHuman Code, in June of this year.

At the "transHuman Code Meeting of The Minds" assembly at the Vatican today, Humanity 2.0 and the book's authors announced a global institutional tour featuring town hall style meetings of all technology stakeholders at leading universities over the year ahead.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human progress and then work cross-sector to remove them. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 is an agent of the common good and a believer in the need for a shared horizon to unite humankind.

More Information: https://humanity2-0.org

About OISTE.ORG

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE.ORG was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities' e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

More Information: http://www.oiste.org/.

