Baxter broadens portfolio of premixed clinical nutrition products for adult patients

Finomel delivers more omega-3-rich fish oil than any other triple-chamber bag parenteral nutrition product currently available

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in clinical nutrition, announced today the European launch of Finomel, a ready-to-use triple-chamber bag for parenteral nutrition (PN). Finomel expands the company's portfolio of leading premixed PN formulations and offers healthcare providers with additional options to meet adult patients' diverse nutritional needs.

For clinicians who prefer to prescribe PN products containing fish oil, Finomel delivers 7.6g/L of fish oil, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which is at least 33 percent more than any other fish oil-containing premixed PN product currently on the market.1,2,3 Finomel contains a four-oil lipid emulsion comprised of soybean oil, medium-chain triglycerides, olive and fish oil.

"Our investment in new formulations like Finomel demonstrates our commitment to ensure healthcare providers have access to products that address a wide range of nutritional needs, including malnourished patients in the ICU and with other critical illnesses," said Jorge Vasseur, general manager of Baxter's Clinical Nutrition business. "Finomel joins our line of industry-leading Olimel PN formulations to strengthen one of the broadest, most complete ready-to-use PN portfolios available to clinicians."

Hospitalized patients can develop malnutrition and may require PN therapy if they cannot be fed orally or enterally (tube feeding). PN therapy is the intravenous administration of nutrients including amino acids, carbohydrates, lipids, electrolytes, vitamins and trace elements. PN plays a critical role in helping achieve better health outcomes, as malnutrition can have a serious impact on hospitalized patients. Hospitalized adults who have been diagnosed with malnutrition have a longer length of stay, higher cost and up to five times the likelihood of death, compared with other adult inpatient stays.4

Finomel is the result of an exclusive license and distribution agreement between Baxter and JW Holdings Corporation. Baxter holds the marketing authorization of the product and JW Life Science Corporation, a subsidiary of JW Holdings, will manufacture it. Additional details about the agreement were not disclosed.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Important Risk Information for FINOMEL

Therapeutic indications: Finomel/Finomel Perifer is indicated for parenteral nutrition in adult patients when oral or enteral nutrition is impossible, insufficient or contraindicated.

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to fish-, egg-, soya- peanut- proteins, corn/corn product or to any of the active substances or excipients; Severe hyperlipidemia; Severe hepatic impairment; Severe blood coagulation disorders; Congenital abnormalities of amino acid metabolism; Severe renal impairment without access to hemofiltration or dialysis; Uncontrolled hyperglycemia; Pathologically elevated serum levels of any of the included electrolytes; General contraindications to infusion therapy: acute pulmonary oedema, hyperhydration, and decompensated cardiac insufficiency; Unstable conditions (e.g. severe post-traumatic conditions, uncompensated diabetes mellitus, acute myocardial infarction, stroke, embolism, metabolic acidosis, severe sepsis, hypotonic dehydration and hyperosmolar coma).

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Finomel, including availability and potential benefits associated with its use. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter, Finomel and Olimel are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

1 Finomel SMPC. November 2018.

2 SmofKabiven SmPC. 2016.

3 NutriFlex Omega SmPC. 2015.

4 Weiss A, Fingar K, Barrett M, et al. Characteristics of Hospital Stays Involving Malnutrition, 2013. Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project website. Available at: https://www.hcup-us.ahrq.gov/reports/statbriefs/sb210-Malnutrition-Hospital-Stays-2013.jsp. Published September 2016.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005406/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Eric Tatro, (224) 948-5353

media@baxter.com

Investor Contact

Clare Trachtman, (224) 948-3020