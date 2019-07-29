Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has funded UpcoTech SRL, an innovative and technology company inside a high end Business Incubator in Italy.

The objective of the company, a start up in the fintech arena, will be to bring additional value to our app and the middleware UpcoPay and increase our Technology assets.

A new area of technology, including Augmented Reality and Virtual reality will be integrated in the application to enhance the purchase customer experiece for goods and services through our UpcoPay app.

The product roadmap designed by our new subsidiary will also include the integration of multy-cryptocurrecny wallet as well as connection to the fiat currency exchange.

Mr. Andrea Pagani, CEO and President of Upco, commented, 'We are very excited to bring in Upco this tremendous Asset. With the help of high skilled engineers we are expecting not only to accelerate our plan to go to the market but also to start differentiating our products from the existing eWallets in the market".

Upco is also pleased to announce to appoint Mr. Sergio Mistrali to Upco's Board of Directors.

Mr. Sergio Mistrali has extensive experience working with companies in sales and marketing and developing new markets and products. He has worked extensively in the industrial and technology sectors, real estate development, telecommunications and food industry. Mr. Mistrali has worked with Italian multinational companies listed on the stock exchange. He was involved with development of new market channels and loyalty programs. Mr Mistrali holds a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from University of Parma, Italy.

Mr. Kim Ying Lee has resigned as the member of the Board of Directors and Mr. Gert-Jan Geels has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of Upco due to personal reasons. The Board thanks Mr. Gert-Jan Geels and Mr. Kim Ying Lee for their service to Upco and wish them well in the future.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

Please visit upcointernational.com or upcomobile.com for further information.

