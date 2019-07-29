The increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices is one of the critical reasons that will drive the orthopedic 3D printing market. Physicians have used medical imaging to develop patient-matched surgical instruments and devices. This is encouraging clinicians to use the technology to fabricate patient-specific devices for various orthopedic applications. Moreover, 3D printing is finding increasing application in the development of customized surgical implants, which is contributing to the growth of orthopedic 3D printing devices market size. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global orthopedic 3D printing devices market is highly competitive with major vendors such as 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, EOS, GENERAL ELECTRIC, and Materialise, competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five orthopedic 3D printing devices market vendors

3D Systems, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc. operates in three segments: products, materials, and services. The company's key offerings include 3D printers, Materials, Software, and On Demand Anatomical Modeling Service.

EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC runs its operations through two segments: 3D printers and materials. Under the 3D printers segment, the company offers a range of 3D printers that are used for orthopedic applications. Its main product offerings include 3D-BIOPLOTTER STARTER SERIES, 3D-BIOPLOTTER DEVELOPER SERIES, and 3D-BIOPLOTTER MANUFACTURER SERIES. Under the materials segment, the company offers a range of 3D printing materials for various orthopedic applications. Its main offerings include 3D-BIOPLOTTER HT PCL 120K MG, 3D-BIOPLOTTER HT PCL 80K MG, and 3D-BIOPLOTTER HT SUPPORT RG.

EOS

EOS operates through four segments: plastic, metal, eos software, and EOS services. The company's key offerings include 3D printing systems and solutions as well as materials.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC operates through eight segments: power, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. The company's key offerings include Arcam Q10plus and metal powders.

Materialise

Materialise operates through three segments: Materialise software, Materialise medical, and Materialise manufacturing. The company's key offerings includes medical software and clinical services.

