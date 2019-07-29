The U.K. is leaping ahead in its deployment of EV charging infrastructure. Box Energi has chosen Australia's Tritium Veefil-RT technology to ramp up the number of refill sites around the U.K. in a move which will boost not only accessibility and driving range but confidence in emissions-free driving.From pv magazine Australia. Australian EV charger supplier Tritium will ramp up the number of recharging sites in the U.K. by 2025 after a substantial deal was signed with London-based Box Energi to supply its e-mobility service unit Drive Energi with one or two 50 kW rapid chargers at 2,500 sites. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...