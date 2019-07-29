Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Labs Partners with MobiTV to Offer Cable Operators the Ability to Serve B-B and Hospitality Properties Directly from their IPTV Distribution Networks

CHICAGO, IL and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) is excited to announce the release of its new NXG CryptoLinktm for MobiTV. The NXG CryptoLinktm for MobiTV allows Cable, Fiber Optic and Telco Operators using the MobiTV video delivery platform a way to support B-B and Hospitality video services directly from their local IPTV distribution networks.

B-B customers such as Hotels, Stadiums, Conference Centers, Hospitals, Campuses, and other institutions can receive and translate IPTV video services from their local MobiTV based Operators by supporting a demarcation hand-off of video and audio streams on their properties. The Blonder Tongue NXG then translates video and audio services specifically to the distribution needs of each specific property. LG Electronics' Pro:Idiom, AES128 and other types of DRM on-property scrambling technologies are supported by the Blonder Tongue NXG.

Blonder Tongue's NXG supports IP, Analog, or QAM based on-property re-distribution as well as transcoding and/or trans-rating content into MPEG-2, MPEG-4, or upcoming H.265 CBR or ABR outputs. B-B and Hospitality customers can then display local IPTV content either directly on TVs without the need for a Set-Top Box, or through Hospitality specialized IPTV or QAM Set-Top platforms or by other means.

The NXG CryptoLinktm for MobiTV offers MobiTV customers the ability to offer all the IPTV video and data delivery to B-B properties, converting MobiTV based IPTV content into any desired output format needed for the business customer's property requirements.

Blonder Tongue is debuting the NXG CryptoLinktm for MobiTV blade at the NCTC Independent Show in Chicago from July 28th - 30th. For more information or to see a demonstration, please contact us for a private demonstration, or stop by Booth # 241 at the Grand Sheraton Chicago.

Contacts

Tim Buck

Senior Director, Sales

m: 814-502-5409

tbuck@blondertongue.com



Ted Grauch

President, COO

m: 404-422-6100

ted@blondertongue.com

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television and video transmission technology in the USA, with over 80% of our products continuing to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey factory for over 50 years. We offer US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation of delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television systems design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, high-speed data services and telephony content, as well as RF broadband distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553783/Blonder-Tongue-Labs-Partners-with-MobiTV-to-Offer-Cable-Operators-the-Ability-to-Serve-B-B-and-Hospitality-Properties-Directly-from-their-IPTV-Distribution-Networks