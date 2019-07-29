Shiffoil Inc. Provides Update on Summer 2019 Drilling Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Shiffoil Inc. ("Shiffoil" or the "Company") announces that the Company is now conducting its 2019 summer drilling program consisting of two 100% owned horizontal wells targeting the Spearfish formation in Pierson, Manitoba and one 50% owned horizontal well targeting the Lodgepole formation in in the Sinclair area of south west of Manitoba.

The first two Spearfish wells (100/11-16-01-27 and 100/15-17-01-27) were drilled during the month of July where 11-16 is now on production producing above type curve. The second Spearfish well is expected to come on production in August while the Lodgepole well is still in the permitting process. Realized oil prices per barrel of light oil from January to June 2019 average C$68.71/bbl net of quality adjustment and tariffs, with operating costs of less than $10/bbl and operating netbacks of over $45/bbl.

The Company is analyzing a late fall drilling program and subsequent financing.

About Shiffoil Inc

Shiffoil is an Alberta-incorporated emerging light oil private company engaged in the operation, development, acquisition and production of light gravity crude oil in Manitoba, Canada. For further details, please refer to our Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Ruben Shiffman, PhD, MBA

Michael Blair, P.Eng., B.A.

Liese McLaren, P.Geol., B.Sc

Corporate office

Telephone Executive Chairman

Production

Geology

Suite 612, 390 Bay St. West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2Y2

+1 647 273 9913

