Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Comarco Group Interim Results

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Comarco Group - Interim results for the six months ended 30 March 2019

As announced on 10 June 2019, AAA has signed conditional share purchase agreements to acquire the entire share capital of a number of companies within the Comarco group of companies that are based in Kenya and engaged in the port and marine logistics business (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The announcement is available on the AAA website here. http://www.aaaplc.com/media/190610-AAA-RNS-Proposed-Acquisition-Final.pdf

Whilst the Proposed Acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, AAA intends to continue to inform shareholders and investors of developments in Comarco Group.

The Proposed Acquisition, if completed, would result in current AAA shareholders having a minority interest (expected to be less than 5%) in the Enlarged Group and would constitute a Reverse Takeover ("RTO") under the Listing Rules. AAA and Comarco Group are continuing to work towards the successful completion of the RTO and a Share Registration Document is in the process of being prepared.

As part of the process of ensuring transparency the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2019 for Comarco Group are set out below.

Comarco Group

Comarco Group was established in 1971, in Mombasa, Kenya before expanding its range of activities and area of operations along the Eastern African seaboard and throughout the Indian Ocean. Comarco Group is a group of companies that consists of Consolidated Marine Contractors Limited (CMC); Comarco Properties (EPZ) Limited (CPL); Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited (KMC); Touchwood Investments Limited (TIL) and Comarco Supply Base (EPZ) Limited (CSB).

Comarco Group owns a port and a vessel fleet located in a key strategic position for servicing East African, on and offshore, shipping and on shore demands. Kenya and in particular Mombasa is the key strategic hub for Eastern and Central Africa and the Comarco port is ideally positioned as a full service, harbour fronting, functioning port for cargo into the region, as well as developments in the Oil and Gas industry in Mozambique. Comarco Group's strategy is to expand the current port facilities as a gazetted "Private Port" and to retain and further develop its EPZ companies to take advantage of opportunities identified in the region.

Anadarko has recently announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) in the "Area 1" of the Rovuma Basin in Mozambique. At $20 billion the FID is the largest Oil and Gas sanction ever made in Sub Saharan Africa. Comarco Group is one of the few marine operators in the region with the capacity and experience to take part in such large scale and specialised oil and gas marine projects and as such it is anticipated that Comarco Group will be competitive in the bidding for ongoing and upcoming tenders. It has been projected that the total infrastructure spend for the entire project will be in the region of $70 billion.

For further information, please visitwww.aaaplc.comorwww.comarcogroup.comcontact the following:

Comarco Group

Simon Phillips (Chief Executive)

Charlie Pettifer

+27 (0)82 6191 081

+44 (0)77 8811 4411 VSA Capital Limited(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to AAA) +44 (0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)

Financial Highlights

·Net Asset Value up $28m from $4.8m to $32.7m

·Borrowing increased from $28.1 million to $29.1 million

·Recurring Revenue down $0.5m but margin protected by a decrease of $0.7m in administrative and operating costs

·The 2018 profit included $6.9m from the revaluation of the Touchwood Investments Ltd property assets.

The Chief Executive's Report

Over the six-month period ended 30 March 2019, Comarco Group has focused on securing the change of categorisation of Comarco Properties from being an EPZ Developer to becoming a fully functioning Port. In addition, the Comarco Group has been aligning itself with strategic partners and organising its fleet and marine assets to be positioned to take advantage of the recently announced investment into Mozambique.

The goal for Comarco Group has been to become a recognised cargo entry and exit point into Kenya for customs purposes. Extensive work was done during the period to March 2019, resulting in Comarco Properties being legally gazetted as a Port at the end of June 2019, with immediate benefits. As a gateway to Eastern Africa and the interior, there is potential to work in conjunction with, and complementary to, the Kenya Port Authority and to generate a significant and stable long term income from the Comarco Port facility. The first material income is being realised in July 2019 and is therefore not included in the numbers below. However it is the strategic importance of the new customs categorisation that is of great consequence for Comarco Group.

The gazettement as a Port is a significant step change for Comarco Group, enabling the setup of longer term contracts for handling general cargoes that are independent of the highly cyclical Oil and Gas industry. This strategic repositioning will allow Comarco Group to generate regular and stable revenue from its Port business that will be unrelated to the Oil and Gas industry and which should insulate Comarco Group from the volatility of Oil and Gas industry specific spend. A stable revenue base not reliant on a specific industry sector provides a strong foundation for Comarco Group to be uniquely positioned to benefit from upswings in the Energy and Infrastructure sectors.

The marine logistics and contracting business on the other hand is cyclical, with periods of intense activity principally driven by the expenditure of the Oil and Gas industry, and consequently more difficult to predict and forecast revenue. Comarco Group is currently positioning itself for the next material stage of investment in Mozambique via the Oil and Gas industry, which was confirmed this year after a five year hiatus in investment caused by the fall in the oil prices at the end of 2014.

Additionally, Comarco Group is focusing on other marine contracts, which are not reliant on Oil and Gas revenue. These include signed long term charterhire contracts delivering bulk, project and containerised cargo in both East and West Africa and into Somalia. Although these contracts yield a lower margin, Comarco Group realises their value due to their long term and relatively stable nature.

With changes in management in preparation for listing, steps have been taken to position the business to have long term stable income from the Port activities, which are not dependent upon a specific industry, to spread the marine and logistics revenue risk beyond the Oil and Gas industry, whilst retaining the ability to rapidly mobilise to benefit from excellent opportunities related to the Oil and Gas industry.

Furthermore, there are also opportunities for significant improvements in the efficiency of financing of Comarco Group once the Proposed Acquisition as detailed in the 10 June announcement is completed.

Historically, Comarco Group has generated significant profits, which under previous management had been inconsistently distributed between the companies within the entire Comarco group of companies and these were heavily leveraged against volatile income streams. Amounts had been invested in unrelated speculative ventures, which were not focused on the core East African businesses which are now the principal focus of Comarco Group. These amounts were subsequently written off in previous years.

Allied to the above, in the course of the past six months, Comarco Group has been repositioning itself and rationalising forty eight years of historical trading. The Proposed Acquisition has resulted in a new management team, a new focus on optimising the performance of the unique assets in East Africa and renegotiating debt financing which is better matched to the assets and business base. As new revenue inflows have stabilised from the strategic Port business, Comarco Group has engaged in a dialogue with a number of finance houses with a view to restructuring our financing beyond the remit of current borrowing. We look forward to reporting on progress in this regard in due course.

The first fruits of this process are now beginning to be seen with the value of the Port being recognised in the balance sheet and income streams being unlocked. This, together with the announcement of the Anadarko spend in Mozambique, along with the strategic diversification of the marine and logistics revenue, gives us cause to be optimistic. Consequently, although income has been under pressure in the past the six months, it is expected to rise rapidly and we have made preparations in readiness.

The underlying operating businesses have been restructured, have performed in line with expectations and are now positioned to deliver stable income from the Port and take advantage of the recent Anadarko announcement in addition to the other long term marine opportunities.

Group Results for the period

As anticipated, Comarco Group financial results represent a period of re-organisation and restructuring for Comarco Group to position itself for growth and represent the legacy of decisions made before the new management team was in place and the strategic repositioning of the group.

The key change on the balance sheet is the recognition of the true value of the Port, an increase in Net Assets of $28 million, generated from a revaluation increasing Property, Plant and Equipment by $35 million.

The reduction from the $35 million property increase to the $28 million net asset increase is resultant from an increase in deferred tax of $2 million (resulting directly from the revaluation), an increase of $3 million in trade payables (to fully recognise Comarco Group's liabilities, which had previously been allocated elsewhere within the wider group) and $1 million in increased borrowing.

Port Outlook

Comarco Group has obtained the consent of the Kenya Revenue Authority to gazette its Mombasa port area as an entry and export area for customs purposes by the Commissioner of Customs and Border. This means that:

• The Port has been designated as a Kenyan Entry and Exit Point;

• The Comarco jetty has been designated a sufferance wharf and customs area; and

• The Port has been designated as a customs bonded warehouse.

These permissions enable Comarco Group to operate as an independent port facility, which will allow Comarco Group to consolidate and expand its port operations to a significantly wider user base.

As a consequence of the above, Comarco Group has signed a contract in June 2019 with Samruddha Kenya Limited for the export of 500,000mt of iron ore in bulk over a one year period.

In addition, Comarco Group has signed a contract with RK Sanghani Limited in July 2019 for the export of 200,000mt of iron ore in bulk over a six month period.

First iron ore has already been delivered, having commenced almost immediately after the formal gazettement of the Port in June. To date, Comarco Group has received in excess of 78,000mt of iron ore and has demonstrated the capacity to receive and handle up to 6,000 tonnes of iron ore in a 24 hour period. It should be borne in mind that subsequent to the gazettement, the Port can also serve as an import hub and similar volumes may be imported and using the same trucks to transport outbound the Port.

Comarco Group is in currently in negotiations for other bulk cargo imports and expects to finalise these shortly.

Six months to 31 March 2019 Six months to 31 March 2018 Year ended 30 September 2018 Continuing Operations Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 3 2,952 3,430 7,396 Cost of Sales (3,847) (3,616) (6,330) Gross profit/(loss) (895) (186) 1,066 Other operating income 178 85 7,467 Administrative expenses 4 (290) (1,068) (1,262) Other operating expenses (730) (610) (2,828) Net Related party write offs - - Operating profit/(loss) (1,737) (1,779) 3,737 Finance costs (1,701) (1,109) (2,507) Profit/(loss) before tax (3,437) (2,888) 1,230 Tax (charge)/credit - (282) (339) Net Profit/(loss) (3,437) (3,171) 891 Other comprehensive income: Items that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation of plant and equipment - 6,988 36,346 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Deferred tax relating to items that will not be reclassified - - (2,048) Total comprehensive income (3,437) 3,771 35,189

COMBINED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months to 31 March 2018 and 2019

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2018 and 2019

Six months to 31 March 2019 Six months to 31 March 2018 Year ended 30 September 2018 Note $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3 58,878 23,643 59,673 Investment property 3 11,839 11,689 11,905 70,717 35,332 71,578 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,095 2,607 4,683 Inventories 206 221 228 Cash and cash equivalents 72 -96 185 Tax recoverable - - 21 2,373 2,732 5,117 Total assets 73,089 38,064 76,695 Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 5 2,288 1,697 1,697 Other reserve 38,145 11,471 38,971 Retained earnings -7,711 -8,433 -4,371 Total equity 32,742 4,735 36,297 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 6 16,235 15,871 16,172 Deferred tax 2,710 759 2,856 18,945 16,630 19,028 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8,575 4,483 8,396 Tax payable - - 7 Borrowings 6 12,826 12,216 12,967 Other accrued liabilities - - 21,401 16,699 21,370 Total liabilities 40,346 33,329 40,398 Total equity and liabilities 73,089 38,064 76,695

COMBINED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Share capital

Share premium Other reserve Retained earnings Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance as at 01 October 2017 1,697 0 4,456 -5,165 988 Loss - - - -3,171 -3,171 Currency translation differences 0 - 17 -97 -80 Other comprehensive income 0 - 6,998 6,998 Total comprehensive income for the period 0 0 7,015 -3,268 3,747 Balance as at 31 March 2018 1,697 0 11,471 -8,433 4,735 Balance as at 01 October 2018 1,697 0 38,871 -4,274 36,294 Issued during the period 594 0 - - 594 Loss - 0 - -3,437 -3,437 Currency translation differences -3 0 -726 -729 Other comprehensive income - 0 - - 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 591 0 -726 -3,437 -3,572 Balance as at 31 March 2019 2,288 0 38,145 -7,711 32,722 Balance as at 01 October 2017 1,697 - 4,456 -5,165 988 Profit - - - 891 891 Currency translation differences - - 27 - 27 Other comprehensive income - - 34,388 - 34,388 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 34,415 891 35,255 Balance as at 30 September 2018 1,697 - 38,871 -4,274 36,294

COMBINED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

For the six months to 31 March 2018 and 2019

Six months to 31 March 2019 Six months to 31 March 2018 Note $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) -3,437 3,771 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 730 610 Interest expense 1,701 1,109 Profit/(Loss) on disposal of property plant and equipment - - Revaluation of investment property - -6,988 Changes in working capital - Other accrued liabilities - - Inventories 21 6 Trade and other receivables -233 189 Trade and other payables 3,448 1,971 Cash generated from operations 2,230 668 Income taxes paid - -289 Interest expense -1,701 -1,109 Net cash flows from operating activities 529 -730 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment -1,049 - Sale of property, plant and equipment - 362 Net cash used in investing activities -1,049 362 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowing 687 4,161 Repayments from borrowing -20 -305 Net cash generated from financing activities 667 3856 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 147 3,488 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period -4,403 -7,879 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents - - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period -4,256 -4,391

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. General Information

The combined financial information constitutes the following entities:

· Comarco Supply Base (EPZ) Ltd.

· Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Ltd.

· Consolidated Marine Contractors Ltd.

· Comarco Properties Ltd.

· Touchwood Investments Ltd.

Together these entities form "Comarco Group".

The principal activity of Comarco Group is marine transport, storage, stevedoring, shore handling, repairs and maintenance of vessels, jetty services and consultancy to the Oil and Gas industry. All the services of the Comarco Group are carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Kenyan Export Processing Act (CAP. 517). The companies within Comarco Group are all incorporated and domiciled in Kenya. The principle place of business for Comarco Group is Liwatoni Bay, Mombasa.

2. Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of this Financial Information are set out below ('Accounting Policies' or 'Policies'). These Policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

3.Basis of preparation

As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. The condensed interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

Financial information for the period ended 30 September 2018 for each entity were approved by the Board of Directors. On 10 June 2019, an RNS was released to the market containing the annual financial information of Comarco Group for the period ended 30 September 2019.The comparative financial information for the interim period ended 31 March 2018 is for Comarco Group only.

Going concern

The Directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Comarco Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial

statements for the period ended 31 March 2019.

Risks and uncertainties

The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could

affect Comarco Group's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in Comarco Group's 2018 Financial Information.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of condensed interim financial information requires management to make estimates

and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in Note 4 of the Company's 2018 Financial information. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim period.

4. Segment information

Management has determined the operating segments based on reports reviewed by the Board of Directors that are used to make strategic decisions. During the periods presented Comarco Group had interests in two key segments, being Kenya Marine Contractors ("KMC"), for Marine based (On the sea) business and Comarco Supply Base ("CSB"), Touchwood Investments ("TIL") and Comarco Property ("CPL") for Port based (on the land). Activities in both segments relate to the provision of general marine transport services.

Six months ended 31 March 2019 Marine Services

$'000 Port

Services

$'000 Total

$'000 Revenue 471 2,480 2,952 Profit/(loss) from operations per reportable segment (1,842) (1,596) 3,437 Additions to non-current assets - - - Reportable segment assets 12,469 61,871 74,340 Reportable segment liabilities 30,808 12,763 43,571

Six months ended 31 March 2018 Marine Services

$'000 Port

Services

$'000 Total

$'000 Revenue - Operations 8 3,422 3,430 Profit/(loss) from operations per reportable segment (3,519) 7,290 3,771 Additions to non-current assets - - - Reportable segment assets 12,556 28,833 41,389 Reportable segment liabilities 28,514 8,040 36,655

Year ended 30 September 2018 Marine Services

$'000 Port

Services

$'000 Total

$'000 Revenue 152 7,244 7,396 Profit/(loss) from operations per reportable segment (2,197) 5,934 3,737 Additions to non-current assets - 185 185 Reportable segment assets 11,683 65,012 76,695 Reportable segment liabilities 29,678 10,723 40,401

5. Operating profit/loss

The following items have been charged/(credited) in arriving at operating loss: Six months ended 31 March 2019 Six months ended 31 March 2018 $'000 $'000 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 730 610 Amortisation of intangible asset - - Directors' emoluments - - Auditors Remuneration: - Current Year 3 4 - Under provision in prior year - - Impairment of receivable from director - - Impairment of loan to related party 86 11 Provision for bad debts 0 0 Operating lease rentals 61 56 Staff costs 71 86 Profit/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (35)

6. Share capital

Six months ended 31 March 2019 Six months ended 31 March 2018 Year ended 30 September 2018 Authorised issued and fully paid: $'000 $'000 $'000 Issued and fully paid 2,288 1,697 1,697 Authorised 56 56 56

Comarco Group share capital is issued in Kenya Shillings, but is converted into the reporting currency of Comarco Group (USD) for the purpose of this report.

7. Borrowings

Six months ended 31 March 2019 Six months ended 31 March 2018 Year ended

30 September

2018 Borrowings are made up of the following: $'000 $'000 $'000 Non-current Bank loan 12,313 10,786 12,265 Shareholder's loan 0 595 594 Finance leases 3,922 4,490 3,313 16,235 15,871 16,172 Current Bank overdraft 4,329 4,008 4,369 Bank loan 5,477 4,618 5,587 Finance leases 3,021 3,590 3,011 12,827 12,216 12,967 Total borrowings 29,062 28,087 29,139 6 months or less 9,171 12,423 8,731 6 - 12 months 19,891 16,259 19,814 Total 29,062 28,682 28,545

The borrowing facilities within Comarco Group are held within Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited and Comarco Supply Base (EPZ) Limited.

Within Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited the borrowings are secured by:

i) Fixed and floating charge debenture over the assets of Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited.

ii) Legal charge over L.R Nos Mombasa Island/Block/XLVIII/54/65 & 148 and L.R. No. 1463, Section I, Mainland North.

iii) Joint and several personal guarantees and indemnities of the directors/ shareholders of Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited.

iv) Corporate guarantee of Consolidated Marine Contractors Limited, Comarco Properties (EPZ) Limited, Comarco Indian Ocean Limited, Shipmarc (EPZ) Limited, Harlesden Properties Limited and Comarco Supply Base (EPZ) Limited.

v) Personal guarantee and indemnity of Mr. Simon F. Phillips.

vi) Mortgage over ships.

vii) Normal HP documentation over assets financed.

viii) Insurance Premium Finance Tripartite agreement.

ix) Charge for Shs 400M over property Mombasa/Block XLVII/173 in the name of Touchwood Investments Limited.

x) Charge for USD 400,000 over property Plot No. 12888/26 in the name of Harlesden Properties Limited.

xi) Personal guarantees of directors.

xii) Corporate guarantee of Touchwood Investments Limited and Comarco Indian Ocean Limited.

xiii) Original title deed for property plot no 1889/Section 1/MN/Nyali, Mombasa and for property Plot No. 12888/26.

Within Comarco Supply Base (EPZ) Limited

a) The bank overdrafts, insurance premium financing and loans are secured by:

i) Legal (continuous) charge on commercial property under: Two commercial property Title No. Mombasa/Block XLVII/110 registered in the name of Shipmarc (EPZ) Limited and Title No. Mombasa/Block XLVII/173 registered in the name of Touchwood Investments Limited.

ii) Legal Charge for USD 400,000 over property plot No. 12888/26 registered in the name of Harlesden Properties Limited.

iii) Legal Charge for USD 4,000,000 over property title sub-division No. 473 (Original No. 11/2), section 1 Mainland North, Mombasa registered in the name of Quaco 219 Limited.

iv) Fixed and Floating Debenture for an amount of USD 3,000,000 over all assets of the Company.

v) Corporate guarantee of Touchwood Investments Limited, Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited, Harlesden Properties Limited, Shipmarc (EPZ) Limited and Quadco 219 Limited for USD 3,000,000.

vi) Joint and Several Personal Guarantees and Indemnities for an amount of USD 20,000,000 each executed by Peter John Phillips and Simon Frazer Phillips.

vii) A Company guarantee for USD 1,300,000 executed by Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited along with an appropriate board resolution.

viii) Personal joint and several guarantees of Simon Fraser Philip and Peter John Phillips for USD 1.3M.

ix) Corporate guarantee of Comarco Singapore PTE Limited, Comarco Properties (EPZ) Limited, Consolidated Marine Contractors Limited, Comarco Indian Ocean Limited and Kenya Marine Contractors (EPZ) Limited.

b) Finance leases - a right of lien over the asset acquired.

The borrowing facilities expiring within one year are subject to review at various dates during the next financial year.

The carrying amounts of Comarco Group's borrowings are denominated in the following currency:

Six months ended 31 March 2019 Six months ended 31 March 2018 Year ended

30 September

2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 Kenya Shilling 6 595 6 US Dollar 29,246 28,053 28,539 29,252 28,648 28,545

Gross finance lease liabilities, minimum lease payments: